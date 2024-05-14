Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Video Games, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d, Vecna

Dead By Daylight Announces D&D Content, 2V8, & More

Behaviour Interactive have revealed the next major additions coming to Dead By Daylight, including the new Dungeons & Dragons crossover.

Article Summary Dead by Daylight x D&D crossover introduces killer Vecna, new spells, and a dungeon map.

Choose between Aestri or Baermar as Bards with unique perks to counter darkness.

Vecna's spells met with Magical Items from d20 Chests; critical rolls grant extra power.

Announcing a 2V8 Mode and a teaser for a Castlevania Chapter coming to Dead by Daylight.

Behavior Interactive just revealed a ton of new content on the way for Dead By Daylight, including the addition of D&D to the game. This morning, the team held their Eighth Anniversary livestream, in which they revealed a number of new additions. The first and biggest among them is a new collaboration with Wizards of the Coast to bring Dungeons & Dragons to the game, featuring Vecna as the killer (voiced by Matthew Mercer), with new costumes and a dungeon-themed map to match. What's more, a brand new mode will be added to the mix later on, as you'll soon have 10-player action in 2v8 gameplay, as well as cross-progression between platforms. And we got a teaser of even more gaming crossover excitement, as the company is working with Konami to bring Castlevania to the fog. You can read more about all of this below and watch the broadcast above, as we'll detail all the other projects revealed today in another post.

Dead By Daylight x Dungeons & Dragons

The Whispered One. Lord of the Rotted Tower. The Master of Secrets. Few dare speak his true name. Vecna's thirst for dark knowledge led him to many strange realms, but a clue found by a servant ignited a new obsession. It spoke of an unknown land. A realm of fog, home to an incredible dark energy. Driven to harness this power, Vecna spent endless nights fixated on how he might wield it. When he finally found a way in – when The Fog came – excitement washed over him. He'd conquered and ruled countless Realms before; why would this be any different? Vecna knows no fear, for he carries the Book of Vile Darkness. With it and within the Entity's Realm, he can cast four spells.

Fly grants him flying speed for a short time, letting him pass over obstacles in his path.

Flight of the Damned conjures flying spectral entities that pass through obstacles and cause harm to all they hit.

Mage Hand creates a ghastly, phantasmic hand that completes tasks such as holding and blocking the use of Pallets.

Dispelling Sphere creates a moving AOE sphere that reveals Survivors and disables their Magical Items.

Bardic Inspirations

What would the world be without darkness to contrast the light? What would one sing about if not for the delicate balance between good and evil? Players will be able to choose between Aestri Yazar, an Elf, and Baermar Uraz, a Human, to form The Troupe and lead them on their final adventure. As the forces of evil began to mysteriously vanish from the land, the Bards needed to find out why. Their arduous journey led them to the Rotted Tower. Mustering up the bravery for a chance encounter with the Arch-Lich, Vecna, they were instead met with a Black Fog. Whether you choose the role of Aestri or Baermar, they enter the fray with three unique Perks.

Mirrored Illusion spawns a static copy of the Survivor in front of a Totem, Chest, Generator or Exit Gate for a limited time

Bardic Inspiration inspires others through a stirring performance. Roll a d20 and fellow Survivors get a Skill Check buff depending on the result of the roll.

When not in motion, Still Sight lets you briefly see the auras of all close by Generators, Totems, and Chests.

Enter the Dungeon

The setting for this journey lies in the Forgotten Ruins, a thrilling new Map. It is here that Vecna has made his domain while he researches the mysteries of the Realm. Be brave, traveler, beneath the ruins of a ruined tower lies an underground lair of terrible experiments and horrifying secrets.

A Roll of the Dice

New tools are available to fight this evil. When facing off against Vecna, 7 Chests are scattered across the Map. Seek out their loot and gain untold powers. To open a Chest, the adventurer must roll a d20. Should you roll a 2 or a 3, you'll find a regular Dead by Daylight item. Rolling a 4 to 19, however, unlocks a Magical Item—either Gauntlets or Boots, that are equipped automatically. Each Magical Item gives the wearer an ability designed to counter one of Vecna's spells. Rolling a 20, a critical success, grants a powerful Magical Item that can be used like a Perk.

The Eye of Vecna allows the user to vanish for a brief period after exiting a Locker.

The Hand of Vecna allows the user to teleport from one Locker to another.

They may be powerful, but power comes at a cost. Each time they are called upon, the user loses a Health State, so choose your moment wisely. As for the unlucky adventurers who roll a 1, a critical fail, they have a nasty surprise waiting for them.

Dead By Daylight – 2V8 Mode

In a news drop that's sure to please long-time fans, the 2V8 Game Mode was announced for Dead by Daylight offering a brand-new gameplay experience that promises to shake up The Entity's Realm. The widely requested mode will see 2 Killers face off against 8 Survivors on a much larger Map. To ramp up the action, several gameplay adjustments have been made including the replacement of Perks for what essentially amounts to a class system and the addition of Cages instead of Hooks. More information on the 2V8 Game Mode will be revealed in a future livestream this July.

Castlevania Comes to The Fog

The final surprise of the show featured a trailer for the upcoming Castlevania Chapter. Players were treated to a small glimpse of what they can expect when the long-running gaming franchise swoops in to sink its teeth into Dead by Daylight later this year.

