Bellwright Announces Maiden Voyage Update in Early Access

Bellwright has announced one of its biggest updates while being worked on in Early Access, as the Maiden Voyage update will be out next week

Article Summary Bellwright's Maiden Voyage update introduces the vast Halmare Isles map with new quests and progression.

Loyalty & Faction systems, enhanced armor, animals, and buildings expand immersion in this survival RPG.

Major features include full controller support, Trade & Caravans, and improved Walls fortification system.

Customization upgrades deliver a revamped Character Creator, new weapon types, cloaks, and building tools.

Indie game developer and publisher Donkey Crew, along with co-publisher Snail Games, has released a significant update for Bellwright while in Early Access. The team has been working on the medieval open-world survival RPG for a while now, and the game has been getting minor upgrades here and there since its EA launch in April 2024. This marks one of the buggest contributions as it expands the game's environment while adding a few new key components that they've been planning. We have the finer details below as the update will launch on December 9, 2025.

Bellwright – Maiden Voyage Update

The biggest addition to Bellwright is the new Halmare Isles map, which is roughly 25% the size of the original game. At over 10 square kilometers, this region includes all new story-based quests with multiple progression lines, expanded armor and equipment, new animals and buildings, and introduces a Loyalty & Faction system.

Other major additions to the core game include full controller support, a Trade and Caravans feature that provides a new layer of strategy as players build and manage a sophisticated logistics network between their outposts, and an improved Walls fortification system that allows players to construct walls for their camps. This includes new gameplay mechanics with specific AI behavior for attackers and defenders, which adds a fresh challenge and more strategic depth to base defense.

There's a bounty of new customization features as well, like a much improved Character Creator, offering further options and higher fidelity player character models. Fashion-conscious players will also enjoy the New Weapon Types & Cloaks offering more ways to personalize player characters and show off their unique builds and looks. Another quality of life improvement is the addition of Blocking Markers on Building Placement, with a new system that now shows foliage blocking construction areas, along with the ability to task workers with removing the foliage before it is built.

