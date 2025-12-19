Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Wired Productions | Tagged: Beneath, Camel 101

Beneath Adds New Retro 90's Game Mode For Free

The latest update to the Lovecraftian horor game Beneath takes you back in time, as you can play the title like it came out in the '90s

Article Summary Beneath unleashes a free Retro Mode, transforming visuals to late '90s PC gaming style with CRT and chunky pixels.

Retro Mode keeps the deep-sea horror vibes while adding nostalgic charm to the survival experience.

Face Lovecraftian nightmares and resource scarcity in a first-person deep-ocean thriller adventure.

Engage in tactical combat, manage sanity and supplies, and uncover dark mysteries beneath the waves.

Wired Productions and Camel 101 released a brand-new mode for their Lovecraftian horror game Beneath, as they take the game back in time with a new mode. The new Retro Mode changes the game up a little, as you're taken back to the glory days of late '90s PC gaming, with a new look and some different graphics that will have you smacking your tower because Windows 98 can't handle it. Enjoy the trailer above showing off more of the mode as it's available when you update the game.

Retro Mode

Serving cutting-edge visuals from the year 1998, Retro Mode keeps the same combat and suffocating deep-sea dread but wraps it all in glorious low resolution. Think CRT glow, chunky pixels and that "sitting cross-legged in front of the TV at midnight" energy. It gives Beneath's research stations a whole new flavour and a surprising hit of charm. Low-res horror hits harder when every shadow hides something and every encounter is about survival, not speed.

Beneath

Descend into the abyss and face your deepest fears in Beneath, a Lovecraftian first-person survival-horror action adventure. Seasoned diver Noah Quinn's routine expedition plunges into chaos, trapping him in the depths of the ocean, where an ancient evil lurks. As supplies dwindle and nightmarish creatures close in, Noah must confront horrifying mutations, creeping madness, and a sinister conspiracy that threatens humanity itself. With his daughter's life hanging in the balance, Noah is pushed to his limits in a desperate race against time. Can he uncover the truth and stop an ancient horror from surfacing, or will the abyss consume them all?

Lovecraftian Horror: Immerse yourself in a chilling nightmare filled with Eldritch abominations and unravel a gripping narrative of mystery, suspense, and shocking twists.

Immerse yourself in a chilling nightmare filled with Eldritch abominations and unravel a gripping narrative of mystery, suspense, and shocking twists. Resource Management: Navigate scarce supplies and dwindling ammunition while maintaining your sanity against the horrors lurking in the depths.

Navigate scarce supplies and dwindling ammunition while maintaining your sanity against the horrors lurking in the depths. Tactical Combat: Choose your fate: hide in the shadows to conserve resources or engage in adrenaline-pumping battles as you delve deeper into darkness.

Choose your fate: hide in the shadows to conserve resources or engage in adrenaline-pumping battles as you delve deeper into darkness. Uncover Secrets in the Depths: Equip your specialized deep-sea dive suit and navigate oxygen limits as you uncover the secrets of the ocean's abyss and deep-sea research stations.

Equip your specialized deep-sea dive suit and navigate oxygen limits as you uncover the secrets of the ocean's abyss and deep-sea research stations. Dynamic Combat System: Confront a terrifying mix of foes, from ruthless soldiers to grotesque Lovecraftian monstrosities — master their tactics to survive.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!