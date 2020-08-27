Bethesda Debuts New Trailer For DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods

During Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2020, Bethesda Softworks decided to show off a new trailer for DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods. The trailer shows you entering a brand new area after the events of the main campaign, where you will have to clear out old demons with the aid of a previous ally. But at what cost will it bring you and the world as a whole? This is the first part of a two-part DLC, which you can buy alone for $20 or as part of the Season Pass for $30. Part one will release on October 20th, 2020. And as a reminder, current owners can get a free upgrade of the game to Xbox Series X and PS5 when those consoles launch.

Your war is not over… slaying the Khan Maykr left an imbalance of power that threatens all of creation. With the aid of an old ally, battle your way back to Urdak and decide the fate of the cosmos. Your mission is now your own. The first of a two-part story expansion for D OOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods, Part One casts players once again as the DOOM Slayer to confront an ancient evil awoken from an imbalance in the heavens. Ripping and tearing through never-before- seen locations in the DOOM universe, players will face off against fierce new demons and discover a new chapter in the DOOM Slayer's story. The Ancient Gods, Part One will be available at no additional cost for players who own the DOOM Eternal Year One Pass or the Digital Deluxe edition of DOOM Eternal. For players who don't own the Year One Pass, The Ancient Gods, Part One will be available to purchase separately and will include free access to BATTLEMODE. Players do not need to own DOOM Eternal to purchase and play The Ancient Gods, Part One.