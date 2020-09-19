Bethesda Reveals The Markarth For The Elder Scrolls Online

Today during a special twitch livestream, Bethesda Softworks revealed the final chapter to Dark Heart of Skyrim in The Elder Scrolls Online. The new storyline is called Markarth, and it will serve as the culmination of a year-long adventure as a free prologue quest, as well as the upcoming Lost Treasures of Skyrim in-game event! We have some of the details for you below, along with screenshots and the livestream itself in-full as you can see what the next and final chapter is all about. Markarth will release on November 2nd for PC, Mac, and Stadia and November 10th for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Markarth Prologue Quest Now Live

Players can begin the Markarth Prologue questline right now completely free! These quests will take players on an adventure that leads directly into the main storyline of the Markarth DLC and the conclusion to the year-long story. To jump in, simply visit the in-game Crown Store and pick up the quest starter. Anyone who owns the ESO base-game can experience this new adventure for free. Lost Treasures of Skyrim in-game event

Beginning next week, the Lost Treasures of Skyrim event challenges the ESO community to unlock three tiers of collectible rewards that include new cosmetics, a pet, a new house, and the first of a new type of collectible: houseguests. Players unlock these rewards by digging up Tamriel's lost treasures by using the Antiquities system. The more treasures players unearth, the quicker fellow Greymoor players will unlock the goods. In addition to this challenge, the event also brings bonus rewards to all players who adventure and complete daily quests in Western Skyrim. For more on the Lost Treasures of Skyrim and these bonus rewards, check out our announcement article and web page.