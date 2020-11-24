Black Desert Mobile Adds The Dimensional Crystal To The Game

Black Desert Mobile is getting a bit of a change as Pearl Abyss has added the Dimensional Crystal system to the game. If you're not familiar with this system, the crystals grant different buffs to characters including attack points, defense points, and Black Spirit skill points. The effects of each individual crystal exceed the current highest Abyssal-grade stats, so they become super sought after as they are one of the most powerful tools to have at your disposal in the game. The devs also added in Field of Valor as a new mode to play, which pits a team of five Adventurers against a horde of creatures during a 30-minute survival battle. Tokens of Valor are required to enter, and depending on the difficulty, and the amount needed varies. You can obtain Tokens through regular drops by slaying monsters in the game. We have more details about the crystals below for you to read up on, and you can check out all of the details to the latest update for the game at this link.

Dimensional Crystals can contain power for the Aal, Labreve, Serrett, and Ahib branches.

Dimensional Crystal extraction is only possible for gear lower than Primal grade, and cannot be done otherwise. Added a separate category on the craft menu for crafting Dimensional Crystals.

You can craft Dimensional Crystals in the Alchemy Lab or Craft menu, under the Crystal category. Added new items that are required to craft Dimensional Crystals.

Obtain Dimensional Fragments from feeding Abyssal-grade items to the Black Spirit and from Field of Valor.

Dimensional Fragments cannot be obtained by feeding the Delphad Main Weapon and Sub-Weapon event rewards to the Black Spirit.

Use Dark Coins to purchase Empty Crystals from Gervaise's Shop.