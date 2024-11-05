Posted in: Black Desert Mobile, Games, Mobile Games, Pearl Abyss | Tagged: Black Desert

Black Desert Mobile Launches New Kurenai Assassin Class

Black Desert Mobile has released the new "Kurenai" Assassin Class today, as well as provided info on the 2024 Mobile Calpheon Ball

Article Summary Black Desert Mobile unveils new "Kurenai" Assassin Class with lethal skills and agile movements.

Crimson Eclipse and Shadow Stomp offer unique buffs and defensive strategies for Kurenai players.

Calpheon Ball 2024 set for Dec 15th, featuring major announcements and developer insights.

Watch the event live on Pearl Abyss' YouTube channel with exclusive community stories.

Pearl Abyss has a new update out today for Black Desert Mobile, as they have launched the new "Kurenai" Assassin Class and revealed the Calpheon Ball 2024 date. First off, the new class has been designed to be lethal and cunning at the same time, with an array of options in combat to make you both quick and deadly. However, you'll also need to be on guard because you're not a tank, and enemies can catch on quickly. Meanwhile, the 2024 Mobile Calpheon Ball will take place on Sunday, December 15, livestreamed on their YouTube channel. The event won't have a physical component like previous ones, but it will include several major announcements, developer insights, community stories, and feedback sessions. We have more details on the new class below.

Black Desert Mobile – "Kurenai" Assassin Class

With this crescent-shaped weapon, Kurenai cuts down foes mercilessly over a wide area. Her lethal skills and agile movements make her a force as quiet and frightening as night on the battlefield. Kurenai's core skills include:

Crimson Eclipse : Move like moonlight when Kurenai's MP is 100 or more, granting attack and movement speed buffs and immunity to debuffs. Become even deadlier with Unhealing Wound, a passive effect for assassin classes that makes enemies suffer damage over time and reduces HP recovery.

: Move like moonlight when Kurenai's MP is 100 or more, granting attack and movement speed buffs and immunity to debuffs. Become even deadlier with Unhealing Wound, a passive effect for assassin classes that makes enemies suffer damage over time and reduces HP recovery. Shadow Stomp : Wield the night by deploying a "Moonlit Mark" where Kurenai stands that damages enemies and grants Super Armor, damage reduction, and Perfect Stealth until Kurenai attacks.

: Wield the night by deploying a "Moonlit Mark" where Kurenai stands that damages enemies and grants Super Armor, damage reduction, and Perfect Stealth until Kurenai attacks. Chain Crash : Strike a wide area while protecting yourself with a Forward Guard — an extremely useful skill for defeating waves of monsters.

: Strike a wide area while protecting yourself with a Forward Guard — an extremely useful skill for defeating waves of monsters. Wheel of Wrath : Attack and defend simultaneously with this upward swing that applies both Forward Guard and Rear Super Armor, which creates an opening for a surprising counterattack.

: Attack and defend simultaneously with this upward swing that applies both Forward Guard and Rear Super Armor, which creates an opening for a surprising counterattack. Ninjutsu: Concealment: Vanish in an instant by entering stealth, enabling safe infiltration and sudden assaults. This mode also applies Super Armor, which keeps Kurenai hidden even if struck.

