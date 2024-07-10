Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert

Black Desert Online Launches The Massive "War Of The Roses" Mode

Pearl Abyss has launched a brand new 300 vs 300 mode in Black Desert Online, as you can now fight in the War of the Roses.

Article Summary Pearl Abyss unveils 300 vs 300 War of the Roses mode in Black Desert Online.

Strategy and large-scale battles define the new War of the Roses mode.

Players can join as a guild or individually to earn in-game rewards.

New features include tactical maps, faction skills, and siege weapons.

Pearl Abyss has launched one of the biggest battle modes in the history of Black Desert Online, as the 300 vs 300 War of the Roses mode is now live. The mod is available right now, with a new global competition scheduled to take place on July 14, as you now have a massive-scale conflict with a new set of combat rules and tactics. This was literally designed for high-end players and guilds and include special roles for player leaders to take on. You will have a tactical map with control points, giving you options from both land and sea to attack, as well as new weapons to defeat powerful Sanctum Guardians. We have the full details for you below as we wish you luck in the fight.

Black Desert Online – War Of The Roses

To win the War of the Roses, Adventurers must team up to storm the opponent's castle, defeat the opposing commander, and claim victory. The first faction to achieve this feat will be adorned with the prestigious Rose crown, symbolizing their mastery on the battlefield. Infantry can seamlessly navigate the battlefield, attack the enemy guild in hand-to-hand combat, and dominate the field of war by controlling sanctums. Lieutenants and commanders can access specialized controls and communication tools with a real-time, top-down map to maneuver allies and orchestrate strategies and counter-offensives.

The path to victory is teeming with all-new features, ranging from piloting terrifyingly strong siege vessels to fresh faction skills and beyond. Only one faction will emerge victorious, etching their name in Black Desert history as the triumphant victors of the War of the Roses. All participants of the War of the Roses can earn eye-opening quantities of in-game monetary rewards for their active engagement in the battle. The winning leading guild and third legion, and even the losing guild, will all earn significant rewards for taking part in the battlefield.

Join a Guild or Become a War Hero: Players can join the war if their guild qualifies by achieving battlefield glory in Node and Conquest War or individually become a mercenary-for-hire. Any player with a combined AP and DP score (total gear score) of at least 700 can apply to fight in the War of the Roses.

Players can join the war if their guild qualifies by achieving battlefield glory in Node and Conquest War or individually become a mercenary-for-hire. Any player with a combined AP and DP score (total gear score) of at least 700 can apply to fight in the War of the Roses. Captains and Lieutenants: Guild leaders can grant authority to one Captain and three supporting Lieutenants. These leaders command platoons and assign them objectives and missions, providing rewards upon completion.

Guild leaders can grant authority to one Captain and three supporting Lieutenants. These leaders command platoons and assign them objectives and missions, providing rewards upon completion. Tactical Map: Captains and lieutenants have access to a top-down map to track allies, share their field of vision, and execute tactical attacks.

Captains and lieutenants have access to a top-down map to track allies, share their field of vision, and execute tactical attacks. Conquer the Sanctums and Establish Field Command: Strategically conquer up to 20 sanctums across the sprawling battlefield to gain the ability to respawn and passively attack from it, earn buffs, and generate weapons of war.

Strategically conquer up to 20 sanctums across the sprawling battlefield to gain the ability to respawn and passively attack from it, earn buffs, and generate weapons of war. Faction Skill: Captains have exclusive powers like teleporting a platoon to a chosen sanctum or deploying monsters to a specific location, wreaking havoc on surrounding enemies quickly and efficiently.

Captains have exclusive powers like teleporting a platoon to a chosen sanctum or deploying monsters to a specific location, wreaking havoc on surrounding enemies quickly and efficiently. Unlock the Siege Weapon: By discovering and activating the "Spirit's Altar," the controlling faction gains access to Ancient Chariots, Ancient Trolls, and elephants.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!