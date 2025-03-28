Posted in: Games | Tagged: Atoraxxion: Orzekea

Black Desert Releases New Trailer For Atoraxxion: Orzekea

Check out the latest trailer for Black Desert, as they show off the finalk chapter to Atoraxxion: Orzekea, which is available now

Orzekea marks the epic culmination with a five-player co-op showdown against the ultimate boss.

Explore Orzekea field monster zones and embark on quests centered around Atoraxxion's fourth hero, Orze.

Enter Orzekea via Sol Magia at the Ancient Stone Chamber or through Elribta's Door in various final strongholds.

Pearl Abyss has a brand new trailer out for Black Desert, as they show off the final chapter for Atoraxxion: Orzekea, which kicked off yesterday. The trailer gives you a glimpse into the challenges and the horror that awaits you, as they reveal more about the last chapter of Atoraxxion that builds to a climactic ffive-player co-op showdown against Orzekea's boss. It's a hell of a challenge for even the most experienced players to overcome, but the rewards following it will be worth it. Enjoy the trailer above and the info below as the content is live in the game as we speak.

Atoraxxion: Orzekea – The Last Biome Awaits

The Atoraxxion: Orzekea update marks the culmination of the Atoraxxion storyline, following the journeys through Vahmalkea, Sycrakea, and Yolunakea. This final ancient fortress, built to thwart the Dark Invaders, opens its gates with a two-phase rollout. On March 20, players can explore the Orzekea field monster zones—the most challenging open-field hunting grounds to date—and embark on a gripping Main Quest centered around Orze, the fourth protagonist of Atoraxxion. On March 27, the saga reaches its peak with the addition of the final boss encounter, promising a test of skill and strategy.

Unlike previous Atoraxxion biomes, Orzekea introduces a unique twist: its monster zones have been transformed into subjugation field monster zones. Upon entering Orzekea from the Elvia Realm, you will encounter powerful field monsters within Orzekea. For those seeking a direct challenge, adventurers can skip these field zones and face Cathawen, before confronting the ultimate boss. To enter Atoraxion: Orzekea, you can either interact with Sol Magia in the Ancient Stone Chamber (regardless of prior clears in Vahmalkea, Sycrakea, or Yolunakea) or use Elribta's Door located in the gardens of Vahmalkea (Vaha's Garden), Sycrakea (Syca's Garden), or Yolunakea (Yolu's Garden) in their respective final strongholds.

