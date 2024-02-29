Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert

Black Desert Reveals Plans For Eighth Anniversary On PC

The PC version of Black Desert Online has revealed plans to celebrate the game's 8th Anniversary, including an improved Scholar class.

Pearl Abyss has revealed their plans to celebrate the 8th Anniversary of Black Desert Online, as they have some updates on the way shortly. The big addition for content on the way is that they have made improvements to the Scholar class to make them more formidable in battle and a little more useful to players. PC players should be able to see changes now, as it will arrive on consoles on March 6. There's also a new event on the way on Saturday, as well as new in-game items to snag. We have more details to these events for you below.

Improved Scholar Class

The female class Scholar, the 27th class available in Black Desert Console, is an alchemist and a master manipulator of gravity. Using her two hammer types, Hammers and Gravity Cores, Scholar attacks with swiftness and immense power. Her command of gravity enables her to trick enemies with unpredictable movements and overwhelming counterforce.

Xbox and PlayStation players will benefit from a slew of upgrades in response to PC player feedback. Scholar's mobility skills on inclined terrain, such as Gravity Anchor-Attraction, Gravity's Grip, and One Giant Leap, have been fixed. The team increased her overall speed of combat by adjusting the animation of key attacking skills, expanding her combo options, and improving her baseline mobility by increasing the speed on mobility skills. Lastly, the dev team improved her most powerful CC skill, Flow: Golden Thunder, to increase its attack area size based on falling height. Adventurers who utilize terrain tactically will be able to bring down the thunder upon their opponents!

Community Fiesta On March 2

This coming Saturday, March 2, Pearl Abyss has invited select Los Angeles, California-based Black Desert fans to attend this year's second big Adventurers' Oasis Community Event – an anniversary fiesta celebrating eight years of Black Desert Online. There will be a meet-and-greet with the Black Desert team, a cosplay contest, exclusive merch, food, drinks, fun activities, and a live music performance.

Black Desert Eight-Year Anniversary Merch

The Black Desert team updated its "Pearl Abyss Gear" shop by packing it with new apparel, accessories, and collectibles. Gear up with the highly vaunted Black Spirit Plush, Papu/Crio Hooded Blankets, Embroidered Hoodies, and, to celebrate our birthday, special eight-year anniversary goods at the shop.

