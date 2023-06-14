Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert, Black Desert Online, Pearl Abyss

Black Desert's Latest Expansion Receives Launch Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Black Desert as the team at Pearl Abyss have launched the Land of the Morning Light expansion.

Pearl Abyss will officially be launching Land of the Morning Light, the latest expansion for Black Desert, this Thursday. But not before dropping a launch trailer. It isn't a lengthy trailer; it gives you about 90 seconds worth of visuals to entice you into checking out the new content. And boy, is there a ton of new content. Which will go live on June 15th early in the morning. But for now, enjoy the trailer!

EXPLORE THE LAND OF THE MORNING LIGHT

Land of the Morning Light invites players to a new region inspired by the Joseon period, Korea's last dynastic kingdom. Players will explore breathtaking new landscapes, sightsee intricate architecture, battle fearsome bosses, and experience a narrative tale through new non-linear quest lines across 80 cutscenes, 40 vignettes, and 6,000 fully-dubbed lines.

AUTHENTIC KOREAN CULTURAL REPRESENTATION

This new region is one of Black Desert Online's biggest expansions, with culturally authentic storytelling reaching across multiple non-linear questlines that players can uncover at their own pace.

Authentic Architecture: Pearl Abyss visited and studied 15 real-world locations and collaborated with 11 local Korean government agencies to re-create those historical landmarks in-game. For example, Shimnidae Forest is inspired by Juknokwon (Bamboo Forest), and Nampo Gate is similar to Sangdang Sanseong Fortress.

Folktale Inspired: Characters from Korea's most popular folktales are brought to life through this expansion. Players can fight Sangoon, the furious tiger-like Mountain God, meet Gumiho, the beautiful nine-tailed fox, and more.

CHALLENGING BOSS FIGHTS, COMPETITIVE BOSS BLITZ

This expansion moves away from familiar monster grinding by introducing eight bosses that players must confront and defeat to progress through the larger narrative. Each boss, including the newly introduced serpentine Imoogi (available after launch), was created with distinct battle mechanics and combat strategies that ramp up in difficulty with each level (called "Calamity" levels in-game), pushing players to adapt different tactics to defeat each one. On top of pure boss fights, Pearl Abyss added a completely new competitive boss challenge called 'Boss Blitz.' Once a boss is defeated in this new mode, new and returning players can return to the challenge in up to 10 customized "Calamity" difficulty levels and compete with other players to earn the top spot in weekly rankings organized by character class. Players can look forward to the arrival of Imoogi, an enormous and terrifying serpent-like boss in Land of the Morning Light, soon after launch.

BLACK DESERT QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVEMENTS

Veteran players and ambitious new players can look forward to a wide range of quality-of-life improvements starting with powerful gear and specialty items designed to enhance every aspect of gameplay. These include the highly anticipated "Dahn's Gloves," the "Belt of Taebaek," special loot called the "Jewel of Illusion," and the powerful "Deboreka Earring," among other coveted items. Adventurers will experience unique new housing structures created for both larger indoor and outdoor social gatherings. This includes "Shimhyangje," a spacious manor featuring generously sized rooms equipped with decorations and new traditional furniture, and spacious outdoor patios. Players who revel in sea-faring adventures will certainly enjoy the pleasure of crossing the sea on the newly revamped "Panokseon." While the large boat appears primarily designed for combat, its true charm lies in the flexibility of its performance, as it is able to hold quite a large crew.

