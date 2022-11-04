Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Arrives In Marvel Contest Of Champions

Marvel Contest Of Champions has added a new update this week as they now have Black Panther: Wakanda Forever content. In a clear promotion for the film, they have added two new characters to the game that come from the movie you will be playing as Shuri and Attuma with their new sets of abilities and combat features to add to the mix. You can read more about both champions below, along with a brand new video showing them off in the game for the new content called "Sea of Troubles."

"The plague of Galactus continues to consume The Battlerealm! The hungry eyes of the World Eaters have turned to Wakanda. Shuri has requested the aid of the Summoner in an important diplomatic task. They will need to convince Namor to open his gates to the woes of Wakanda, but the deadly Attuma may have other plans for these new arrivals. It's up to the Summoner and Shuri to save both their homes from becoming lost in a sea of troubles!"

"Princess of Wakanda and head of the Wakandan Design Group, Shuri's genius and ingenuity has been the driving force behind much of Wakanda's modern technical superiority. Not one for getting hung up on tradition or ceremony, Shuri is constantly pushing the limits of vibranium technology and was the mind behind the advanced suits used by her brother T'Challa, the Black Panther. Attuma is a stalwart protector of Talokan, aiding king Namor in protecting its people from threats below and above. Attuma is proud and strong, with a knack for grasping opportunity, and the iron will to never fully surrender, even when his plans go awry. Now, with Talokan under threat from surface dwellers, Attuma will resort to any means necessary to defend his people and culture, even if those he supports do not agree with his methods."