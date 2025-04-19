Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d, dice, pride, Sirius Dice

Dungeons & Dragons Releases New Progress Pride Dice Set

Dungeons & Dragons have a new set of dice out on the market, as the Progress Pride Dice Set will benefit The Trevor Project

Article Summary D&D Progress Pride Dice Set, designed by Daniel Quasar, features rainbow colors reflecting inclusivity.

Each set costs $19.99, with $5 from each sale benefiting The Trevor Project, aiding LGBTQ+ youth.

The dice set, now round-edged, is accessible in local game shops and SiriusDice.com for the first time.

Celebrate storytelling, diversity, and advocacy with this special D&D dice set during Pride Month.

Wizards of the Coast and Sirius Dicehave partnered up to release a new set of dice for Dungeons & Dragons, as they have the new Progress Pride Dice Set available now. Designed by Daniel Quasar, each of the standard seven dice you would use in the game has been designed with unique rainbow ink colors, with a round-edged version of the limited-edition sharp-edged set from 2024. The dice are going for $20, with every $5 of that going toward The Trevor Project. We have more details about the collaboration for you below.

Dungeons & Dragons Progress Pride Dice Set

The Dungeons & Dragons Progress Pride Dice Set is an officially licensed celebration of inclusivity, identity, and the joy of storytelling. Featuring a clear design with vibrant, rainbow-colored ink, each number is carefully matched to a different hue, creating a striking and meaningful display of Pride. This set is a round-edged version of the limited-edition sharp-edged set released by Sirius Dice last June, which was available exclusively at SiriusDice.com. Now, for the first time, these dice are available in Friendly Local Game Stores nationwide, making them more accessible to players and collectors.

Adding a special touch, every die in the set features an inclusion of the Progress Pride Flag created by Daniel Quasar, a powerful symbol of diversity, unity, and representation. This set is officially designed by Daniel Quasar, who personally selected unique ink colors for each die to reflect the spectrum of the rainbow. The Dungeons & Dragons Progress Pride Dice Set is available at local game stores and SiriusDice.com beginning today for $19.99. More than just a stunning dice set, this launch makes an impact—for every set sold, $5 will be donated to The Trevor Project, supporting LGBTQ+ youth in crisis. Perfect for Pride Month, TTRPG enthusiasts, and collectors alike, these dice are a statement of support, representation, and community and bring together adventure and advocacy in a way that celebrates every roll.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!