Yoshimitsu Makes His Triumphant Return To Tekken 8

Back for another round, Yoshimitsu has reappeared in Tekken 8, this time with less tentacles and more of an intriguing story going on.

Article Summary Yoshimitsu returns in Tekken 8 with a new demon-robotic look, moving away from his previous tentacle design.

Bandai Namco released a character story trailer ahead of the Tekken 8 launch on January 26, 2024.

Yoshimitsu's lore deepens, involving a cursed blade and an underground cave linked to the Mishimas.

He dons the latest reinforced armor to quell his sword's bloodlust and follows its leading voice.

Bandai Namco has released the latest weekly character trailer leading up to the release of Tekken 8, as Yoshimitsu has returned to the series. Looking less like a tentacle monster and more like a cracked fighter, they've given him yet another makeover to where he firmly looks more like a robotic demon and less like an item you'd find on a more adult website. Seriously, his Tekken 7 look may have been loved by some, but it was very much a downgrade in our eyes to a character that's been a staple of the series since it started. You can read more about the character's story this time around from the team below, as the trailer is now live. Tekken 8 will be released on January 26, 2024.

Tekken 8 – Yoshimitsu

Yoshimitsu is an inheritor of the Manji Ninjutsu and the current head of the Manji Clan, a group of chivalrous thieves active since the Sengoku period. Six months ago, Yoshimitsu accepted a request from an investor in the refugee relief project. The task was to find archives that contained information on the past doings of the Mishima Zaibatsu. After analyzing information that his clan members had gathered, Yoshimitsu is led to an old, underground cave. Legend has it that the Mishimas once used it for exorcisms. He scans the area using the technology built into his reinforced armor and continues down a dilapidated path. In the recesses of the cave, Yoshimitsu discovers the archives he has been looking for.

Just then, the faint demonic aura that had been surrounding the archives resonates with Yoshimitsu's cursed blade and causes a wave of evil to surge forth. The Cursed Blade Yoshimitsu, passed down between heads of the Manji Clan for generations, is corrupted with an unquenchable bloodlust that eventually drives its wielder insane. In the blink of an eye, the blade infiltrates Yoshimitsu's mind and amplifies his desire for destruction. Yoshimitsu quickly stabs himself with the blade so he can feed its thirst, yet the blade becomes even more uncontrollable. After he returns, the clan elders teach Yoshimitsu how to suppress the cursed sword's malevolent will, even if only barely. Still, his cursed blade has called out to him ever since that day."If the owner of the voice I hear is the source of the sword's uncontrollable nature, then I will cut it off at its root." Yoshimitsu's ally, Dr. Bosconovitch, provides him with the latest reinforced armor before sending him off on his journey out of Secret Manji Village to follow wherever his blade leads him.

