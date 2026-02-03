Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Black Voices in Gaming

Black Voices in Gaming Showcase Returns This Month

Black Voices in Gaming reveals the finer details of what they have planned for their showcase, set to happen in a few weeks

Article Summary Black Voices in Gaming showcase returns February 19 to spotlight Black indie game developers worldwide.

XPerience Studios announces XP Grant recipients: Jerron Jacques for Erased and NuChallenger for Beatdown City Survivors.

The 2025 Freshman Class highlights ten emerging Black creators and innovative indie studios in gaming.

Event expands opportunities with mentorship, funding, and new partnerships supporting underrepresented talent.

Organizers for Black Voices in Gaming have revealed some of their plans for the upcoming showcase happening this month. The event will take place on February 19 at 12pm PT, set to highlight several titles created or being worked on by black indie game developers. As well as presenting XP Grants to a couple of titles, and highlighting their 2025 Freshman Class. We have more info about the upcoming event from the team below.

Black Voices in Gaming 2026

The showcase will spotlight games created by Black developers from around the world, while continuing XPerience Studios' mission to build sustainable pathways for underrepresented creators. Alongside the showcase announcement, XPerience Studios revealed major program updates, including the latest XP Grant recipients, the Black Voices in Gaming 2025 Freshman Class, and a new sponsorship tied to BVIG's partnership with the Indie Game Awards.

XP Grant Recipients Announced

As part of its ongoing commitment to providing capital access for underrepresented developers, XPerience Studios announced two new recipients of its XP Grants, which provide financial support alongside mentorship and industry guidance. Jerron Jacques – Awarded for his upcoming project, Erased, a dark, psychological thriller where teens uncover the truth after their memories were erased. NuChallenger – Led by Shawn Alexander Allen, awarded for the upcoming title, Beatdown City Survivors. The XP Grants are designed to help developers move critical projects forward while navigating an industry where access to funding has become increasingly difficult.

Black Voices in Gaming 2025 Freshman Class

XPerience Studios also unveiled the Black Voices in Gaming 2025 Freshman Class, a curated group of emerging developers and studios selected for their creative vision, innovation, and potential impact. The Freshman Class represents the next wave of Black talent in games and will receive increased visibility, mentorship opportunities, and access to XPerience Studios' broader ecosystem of support.

Aerial_Knight – Never Yield

CryoGX – Advent NEON

Dallience Studios – YASUKE: A Lost Descendant

Fer Factor – Toss Down

Indigo Doyle – Roller Girl

Kaizen Creed – 5 Force Fighters

NuChallenger – Beatdown City Survivors

Pancake Game Studios – Slime Heroes

Stormy Nights Interactive LLC – Breeze in the Clouds

Strange Scaffold – El Paso, Elsewhere

