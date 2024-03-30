Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blackout Protocol, Ocean Drive Studio

Blackout Protocol Confirmed For Console Release Alongside PC

While still sitting in Early Access on PC, Blackout Protocol was confirmed for release on Xbox and PlayStation during PAX East 2024.

Article Summary "Blackout Protocol" set for Xbox and PlayStation launch post-Early Access.

Revealed at PAX East 2024, with a brand-new game trailer released.

Game features co-op play, roguelite elements, and a paranatural theme.

Includes Death Nullification System to aid progression through retries.

Indie game developer and publisher Ocean Drive Studio recently confirmed that Blackout Protocol will now be headed to PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The team has been working on the game in Early Access, which it has been in since July 2023. But during PAX East 2024, the team revealed that when they do launch the full version of the game, it will be out on consoles as well. Now it's just a matter of finding out when. We have the latest trailer for you here, showing off how the game is looking.

Blackout Protocol

Blackout Protocol is a co-op twin stick shooter with roguelite elements and a tense, spooky atmosphere. As employees of S2P Corporation, your work seemed so noble: advancing humanity through cutting-edge research into paranatural entities. That is, until they had something to say about it. Now an internal containment breach has knocked out the power at Section 13, an underground research base where S2P houses its most dangerous subjects. With the entire facility in the dark—literally—it's up to you and a squad of intrepid coworkers to arm yourselves, delve into the depths, and shed light on what lies within. Communication between coworkers is key to surviving the trials of office life. Gather your trio and cover each other's six as you tackle each floor of Section 13. But with dark, narrow corridors and shifting architecture, friendly fire is a constant threat — so mind where you're pointing that prototype lightning cannon!

Like any workplace, foul creatures lurk in the shadows…and they'd prefer to keep it that way. To take back control, you'll have to wield the light against them, using your trusty flashlights (and the base's electrical system) to seize the advantage. But be careful: monsters react to being exposed in unique ways, and they're not all shy about voicing their displeasure. Every job has its stressors, whether it's tension with management, a slide deck that won't cooperate, or debilitating psionic damage caused by traumatic contact with otherworldly horrors. As you battle your way to the heart of the facility, keep an eye on your Panic Gauge, or suffer the consequences. To support your mission, S2P Corporation is proud to provide select agents with access to its platinum benefits package: the Death Nullification System, or DNS. In the event of catastrophic mission failure, DNS will evacuate your consciousness and transmit it backwards through time. This will enable you to preserve certain skills and abilities between runs, ensuring your next attempt will be a little bit easier.

