Blacktop Hoops Launches New Open Beta Period Blacktop Hoops will be getting a new Open Beta period this week, along with a new pack of bosses to try and beat as you go.

Vinci Games revealed that they are launching a new Open Beta period for Blacktop Hoops, giving you a chance to try the game with some new content. The beta comes after a new round of funding for the game, as they are working on releasing the full version sometime this year. This version of the Beta now offers competitive and casual 1vs1, 2vs2, 3vs3, and 4vs4 matches, along with giving new bosses for you to play against and try to beat. You can read more about it below, along with the latest trailer and a couple of quotes, as you can try it out on the Quest App Lab and Steam.

"Blacktop Hoops is the ultimate arcade VR basketball game that brings authentic and fast-paced competitive streetball into the virtual world. It features the most intuitive dribbling, dunking, and shooting basketball mechanics specifically designed for VR, allowing players to experience the excitement of streetball with full-body avatars and immersive environments. The Beta introduces the first downloadable content for Blacktop Hoops, the Rising Legends Pack. It brings five new bosses for players to face off inspired by real-world streetball legends.

"We've built the most cutting-edge AI systems for a VR sports title with hundreds of motion-captured animations and adaptive AI that respond to how you play," said Maciej Szcześnik, CTO of Vinci Games. "You feel just like a pro baller going toe-to-toe against world-class basketball players." The bundle also gives players new customization features such as emotes, custom courts, and dunk explosions."

"We're excited to build the next generation of competitive sports in virtual reality," said Nathaniel Ventura, CEO of Vinci Games. "This round of funding helps us grow our team and build new groundbreaking features and content pushing the boundaries of VR. Blacktop Hoops has been designed from the ground up to be easily accessible for casual players with a high skill cap for competitive players; it's extremely easy to pick up but difficult to master."