Blade Assault Is Confirmed For Launch On January 17th

Neowiz and developer Team Suneat revealed they have a set release date for Blade Assault as the game drops on January 17th. The game has already been out in Steam's Early Access for over half a year after teasing back in mid-2020 and getting a successful Kickstarter campaign to help fund its development. Now it looks like the team is finally ready to release Version 1.0 onto the masses, which will include all new content and action, and the final act to the game which was withheld from players during Early Access. You can read a little bit more about it below and check out the most recent trailer for it showing off all the platforming awesomeness you'll have a chance to experience before the full game drops ina week and a half.

After the devastating Red Stone War, the world is divided into three regions: the mutant infested outside grounds, the Undercity where people have fled to seek refuge from mutants, and the sky city Esperanza where the rich and powerful rule over the world. Fight against the corrupt military of Esperanza as part of the resistance force of the Undercity. Bring the corrupt to justice by becoming stronger and fighting alongside your trusty comrades. Blade Assault is a 2D action rogue-lite platformer with beautiful pixel art set in a desolate sci-fi world. The game features tight, responsive controls and a cast of charming characters. Playable characters have various transformable weapons that they use to battle against their enemies. Weapons can be further customized by different "Cores" and "Transform Upgrades" that appear randomly during gameplay. Satisfying fast-paced combat. Utilizing diverse skills, dodging enemy attacks by dashing, launching projectiles, slashing away mobs of enemies. Your attacks change according to the "Cores" you select and the upgrades you decide to take on your runs.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Blade Assault – Early Access Launch Trailer (https://youtu.be/wchNqctZlO0)