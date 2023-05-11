Blade Prince Academy Reveals New Free Demo You can play a brand new free demo of Firesquid Games' upcoming release, Blade Prince Academy, as they prep for a Kickstarter.

Indie developer Angel Corp. and publisher Firesquid Games launched a new free demo for their latest game, Blade Prince Academy. The team is giving you a chance to try out over an hour of gameplay with four missions and a boss battle as they are ramping up for a Kickstarter launch to get funding for the release of the full version. In the meantime, we got more info on the game for you below.

When you're a student studying at Blade Prince Academy, your top priority is safeguarding the city of Abjectalia from internal and external dangers. As a member of this academy, you'll encounter various challenges, such as fighting against gangs, cults, and monsters causing chaos in Abjectalia. Creating a team of diverse Blade Princes is essential to achieve balance on the battlefield. The main feature of Blade Prince Academy is the ability to create powerful combo attacks in battle using 'true real-time with pause.' By manipulating the order and timing of each attack, you can dodge enemy spells, use the environment to your advantage, or push your opponents into a disadvantageous position.