Blade Prince Academy Reveals New Free Demo
You can play a brand new free demo of Firesquid Games' upcoming release, Blade Prince Academy, as they prep for a Kickstarter.
Indie developer Angel Corp. and publisher Firesquid Games launched a new free demo for their latest game, Blade Prince Academy. The team is giving you a chance to try out over an hour of gameplay with four missions and a boss battle as they are ramping up for a Kickstarter launch to get funding for the release of the full version. In the meantime, we got more info on the game for you below.
When you're a student studying at Blade Prince Academy, your top priority is safeguarding the city of Abjectalia from internal and external dangers. As a member of this academy, you'll encounter various challenges, such as fighting against gangs, cults, and monsters causing chaos in Abjectalia. Creating a team of diverse Blade Princes is essential to achieve balance on the battlefield. The main feature of Blade Prince Academy is the ability to create powerful combo attacks in battle using 'true real-time with pause.' By manipulating the order and timing of each attack, you can dodge enemy spells, use the environment to your advantage, or push your opponents into a disadvantageous position.
- Talent Tree: Manage upgrades and unlock skills to improve the Princes. As you gain more experience, you will earn access to more powerful spells.
- Pacts: Heroes can be endowed with Pacts, granting them both negative and positive effects. This system innovates in the accumulation of Pacts, allowing for the development of powerful yet flawed heroes.
- Real-time With Pause Combat: Pause time during combat to strategically plan out every single movement and attack for your squad. Deal punishing blows to enemies by combining attacks and abilities with the right effects to generate powerful combos.
- Unique Characters: Assemble a squad of different heroes, each with their own unique strengths, weaknesses, and backstories.
- Relationships: The choices made throughout your journey will impact the Blade Princes and how they feel about each other. This will affect their lives as well as impact which strategy will be the best to adopt.
- Spell Load-out: Equip characters with the game's arsenal of spells to find the perfect strategy for the missions ahead.
- Challenging Boss Fights: Protect the city of Abjectalia from hordes of monsters like vampires, rebels, cultists, and more, all with terrifying powers that will require you to have complete mastery of the combat system.