Blade & Soul Launches New 7th Anniversary Event To mark the occasion of having the game successfully running for seven years, Blade & Soul players get some awesome activities and more.

NCSoft has decided to celebrate the 7th Anniversary of Blade & Soul, as the game now has a number of activities in its latest event. The team has officially launched the 7th Anniversary Festival to run until the second week of February, giving you a number of things to collect and do in the mystical martial arts-themed MMORPG. You'll have multiple events to choose from as there are several in-game activities running simultaneously for you to play out and receive plenty of rewards from. We got the full details for you below!

7th Anniversary Event : Until February 8, the Candycloud Park dungeon will be open to all players. Enter the festive dungeon and defeat Yippi and Skippi to obtain 7th Anniversary Keys, which can be used to open gifts or purchase items from the Dragon Express. Keys can also be earned through daily quests.

: Until February 8, the Candycloud Park dungeon will be open to all players. Enter the festive dungeon and defeat Yippi and Skippi to obtain 7th Anniversary Keys, which can be used to open gifts or purchase items from the Dragon Express. Keys can also be earned through daily quests. Happy 2023 Event : Until February 8, players will receive Festival Coins by completing Daily Quests, Weekly Challenges, and through Login Rewards. Festival Coins can be exchanged at the Dragon Express for a variety of useful items.

: Until February 8, players will receive Festival Coins by completing Daily Quests, Weekly Challenges, and through Login Rewards. Festival Coins can be exchanged at the Dragon Express for a variety of useful items. Fortune's Favor : Along with 7th Anniversary Celebrations is the return of the Fortune's Favor event in Blade & Soul. Players can receive several free Fortune's Favor Coins or purchase extra with premium currency. By using the coins, players can unlock rewards on each of the Fortune Boards; clearing an entire board will unlock great rewards – with up to five boards to unlock in total.

: Along with 7th Anniversary Celebrations is the return of the Fortune's Favor event in Blade & Soul. Players can receive several free Fortune's Favor Coins or purchase extra with premium currency. By using the coins, players can unlock rewards on each of the Fortune Boards; clearing an entire board will unlock great rewards – with up to five boards to unlock in total. General Updates – Kangcha's Store Radiance Stone and Radiance Stone Chests are now purchased with Sacred Oil, instead of Warring Faction tokens that can't be easily obtained after Soulstone Plains was updated.

General Updates – Dragon Express Added Skystealer Crystals to the Dragon Express Normal Exchange tab, as well as for Premium Players. Premium Tab Added Skystealer accessories and Skystealer accessory chests. Removed the limit on Skystealer Crystal Chest purchases.

