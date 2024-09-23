Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Blasphemous II, Blasphemous II: Mea Culpa, The Game Kitchen

Blasphemous II: Mea Culpa DLC & True Torment Update Revealed

Blasphemous II will be getting two new pieces of content in October with a paid DLC called Mea Culpa and a free True Torment update

Article Summary Blasphemous II will get a free True Torment update and a paid Mea Culpa DLC on October 31.

True Torment introduces expanded zones, new enemies, adjustable New Game+ difficulty, and quality upgrades.

Mea Culpa DLC offers two new zones, new bosses, quests, NPCs, and an alternative ending.

Enjoy quicker zone traversal and face the new Labyrinth of Tides challenge in the True Torment update.

Developer The Game Kitchen and publisher Team17 have revealed that Blasphemous II will receive a free update called True Torment, along with a new paid DLC called Mea Culpa. First off, the DLC will be giving you a brand new ending to explore with a plethora of additions, as well as New Game+ for those who want the challenge. Meanwhile, the free update will add some other content and expans the game in a few ways if you're just down for the freebies. We have details about both for you below as they will be released at the same time on Halloween, October 31.

Blasphemous II – True Torment Update

Expanded Zones: Choir of Thorns, Sunken Cathedral, and Basilica of Ancient Faces have all been reforged with new challenges to explore and conquer.

New Connecting Zones: Quicker traversal between zones already explored so you can dash your way across the world faster than Sarmiento and Centella.

A New Challenge: The Labyrinth of Tides presents a new challenge for those ready to face it.

New Game+: Totally adjustable difficulty options to upgrade your save game from stronger enemies to deadlier spikes and lethal falls.

New Enemies: Cvstodia's denizens rise to face you. Are you up to their challenge?

Upgrades: A host of upgrades for the Penitent One, Quality of Life improvements, and Achievements.

Mea Culpa DLC

New Zones: Two massive new zones for you to endure their harsh winds and ascend their towering heights

New Bosses: Fight some of the greatest challenges and stare defeat in the face in Mea Culpa

New Quests: Piece together your sword and experience the power of Mea Culpa. Plus, meet new characters along the way.

New NPCs: 4 New compatriots for your journey, will they accept their fate or will you change them forever?

New Alternative Ending: F ace some of Blasphemous II's fiercest challenges. A s well as ways to grow the power of the Mea Culpa.

