Blast Brigade Has Been Launched On Amazon Prime Gaming

MY.GAMES has officially launched Blast Brigade for Amazon Prime Gaming, adding to the list of platforms since its initial release.

Explore a vast, retro-inspired Metroidvania world with four unique heroes.

Engage in epic boss fights and upgrade weapons in over 20 hours of gameplay.

Enjoy a voice-acted campaign with Jason Griffith as the American hero Jeff.

Indie game developer Knights Peak Interactive and publisher MY.GAMES has launched its game Blast Brigade on Amazon Prime Gaming. The game has been out for two years already, as you can already get the game on PC and all three major consoles. Adding Amazon to the list just gets the game more exposure to gamers who may be casual and are just hanging out on that platform. Enjoy the latest trailer as the game is now live.

Blast Brigade

Inspired by the popcorn-chomping thrills of '80s action flicks, Blast Brigade invites you to take your crew of four lovable heroes to explore a colorful comic-style world, using your platforming skills, puzzle-solving wits, and an explosive arsenal of weapons and abilities to save the world from the evil genius Dr. Cread and his army of minions.

4 Playable Characters: Switch between four heroes on the fly, each equipped with unique abilities to help you progress! Blast off with all-American hero Jeff, channel the deadly rage of Shura, decommission enemies as the cyborg Scotsman Galahad, and help the chakram-wielding Vortex reclaim her island.

Switch between four heroes on the fly, each equipped with unique abilities to help you progress! Blast off with all-American hero Jeff, channel the deadly rage of Shura, decommission enemies as the cyborg Scotsman Galahad, and help the chakram-wielding Vortex reclaim her island. A Vast Metroidvania World: Explore, backtrack, and trailblaze non-linear routes through gorgeous, interconnected levels. Discover the secrets of unique biomes and regions like jungle villages, cliffside prisons, volcanoes, and ancient temples!

Explore, backtrack, and trailblaze non-linear routes through gorgeous, interconnected levels. Discover the secrets of unique biomes and regions like jungle villages, cliffside prisons, volcanoes, and ancient temples! Monstrous Bosses: Test your mettle in epic boss fights against hybrid monstrosities, giant robots, cyborg ninjas, and other evil minions.

Test your mettle in epic boss fights against hybrid monstrosities, giant robots, cyborg ninjas, and other evil minions. Amazing Abilities & Weapons: Crash the party with Jeff's grenade launcher, reach new areas with Shura's grappling hook, and warp around with Vortex's chakram teleporter. Need more firepower? Seek out new modules to upgrade your weapons arsenal!

Crash the party with Jeff's grenade launcher, reach new areas with Shura's grappling hook, and warp around with Vortex's chakram teleporter. Need more firepower? Seek out new modules to upgrade your weapons arsenal! 20+ Hour Single-Player Campaign: Unravel the evil plans of Dr. Cread in an action-packed story campaign with fully voice-acted cutscenes featuring Jason Griffith (Sonic the Hedgehog, Shadow the Hedgehog) as the voice of Jeff. Assemble the Blast Brigade, master their skills, and storm the island to bring this heinous villain and his legion to justice – once and for all!

