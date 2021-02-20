Blizzard Arcade Collection Gets Revealed During BlizzConline

The first reveal out the gate for BlizzConline today was a look at Blizzard Arcade Collection, coming to PC and consoles. The collection will include three classic titles from the company's early days as you're getting The Lost Vikings, Rock N Roll Racing, and Blackthorne. For those of us who can remember these games way back when they were first released, this will be a stroll down memory lane as they are presented just as we remember them in their old-school greatness, but improved slightly with some adjustments to make them play better than they used to back in the day. What's more, the collection comes with bonus content added to each game so it's not just a re-release of something old. While this is a cool collection of games, we also know this isn't their "complete" old-school collection. Fingers crossed that one day down the road, we can get an agreement from Warner Bros. to let them release the DC Comics titles they made in the '90s to be added into this.

The Blizzard Arcade Collection includes two original console releases for The Lost Vikings, Blackthorne, and Rock N Roll Racing, allowing you to experience these games as you remember them (plus a few modern features like saving and rewinding). It also contains new Definitive Editions of each game with additional upgrades like enhanced local multiplayer for The Lost Vikings and Rock N Roll Racing, new songs and artist performances for Rock N Roll Racing, a new level map for Blackthorne, localization for 12 languages, and more. Last but not least, we've added a library of artifacts from these games' heyday, like digital manuals, interviews with developers past and present, and classic artwork.