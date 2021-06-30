Blizzard Entertainment Gives An Artistic Update On Diablo IV

Blizzard Entertainment gave a more encompassing update about the artwork being done on Diablo IV with some amazing images. Game Director Luis Barriga posted a new blog entry today going over some of the new addition that will make the game gruesome, frightening, demonic, and amazing to dive into. As you can see from some of the imagery we have included here. We have a snippet of his intro below along with some of the images released today, but you can read the full blog here.

Art is a critical part of what makes Diablo, well… Diablo. Our signature randomized dungeons would not feel like Diablo without the ominous lighting setting the mood as players uncover horrifying details around every dark corner. Combat only feels visceral thanks to carefully crafted animations and visual effects that make spells and abilities sing. And while stats might make or break an item, we often can't wait to get our hands on a piece of gear purely because of how incredible it looks.

Character art is equally important as it encompasses two of Diablo's key elements: classes and monsters. The look and feel of the classes has always been one of Diablo's secret ingredients, each class instantly recognizable and imbued with a strong and unique personality. Diablo IV offers players more customization options than ever in a Diablo game, which makes achieving that result more challenging, but the outcome is well worth it. Your Barbarian is different from anyone else's but still feels undeniably like a Barbarian. With monsters, the focus has been on creating new foes and updating classics drawn from the pantheon of atrocities in our previous games, while using new processes and technology to their fullest.

To give us a better look at everything involved in this process, I now leave the rest of the update in the hands of our very own Art Director, John Mueller, and his team. We hope you enjoy it and look forward to your thoughts and reactions! As always, let us know what topics you want to hear about in the future. Be sure to stay tuned, as we're planning to delve deeper into the topics of sound design and endgame systems later this year.