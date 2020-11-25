Bloober Team Releases A New Character Trailer For The Medium

Bloober Team has decided to head into the holiday weekend with a special character trailer for their upcoming game The Medium. Ever since the developers pushed the game back to January 2021, people have become even more curious as to what the game has to offer. This week, we got a glimpse of what's on the horizon, but not exactly the content we may have been expecting. The trailer features an unnamed character based on Marcin Dorociński from The Queen's Gambit, as we see him talk about the darkness in the game. We won't spoil anything from the trailer, you'll just have to check it out and see things for yourself. But it is a nice little thing to tide us over until the game comes out. The Medium will be released for PC and Xbox Series X on January 28th, 2021.

The character's face whose name will be revealed in time, is based on Marcin Dorociński, a Polish actor who fans will recognize from the popular Netflix series The Queen's Gambit. This mysterious figure is capable of ruthlessness and brutality and has his own revenge driven agenda. As players uncover more about his story, they will see how it connects with Marianne's investigation. Fans will also learn more about the spirit world, a dark mirrored reflection of the real world that symbolizes the rawest emotions such as fear and anger. And they'll discover The Maw is not the only hostile spirit lurking there. Discover a dark mystery only a medium can solve. Explore the real world and the spirit world at the same time. Use your psychic abilities to solve puzzles spanning both worlds, uncover deeply disturbing secrets, and survive encounters with The Maw – a monster born from an unspeakable tragedy.