Bloodline: The Last Royal Vampire Launches Collab With Chainsaw Man

Crunchyroll Games announced a brand new collaboration today as Chainsaw Man will be making its way into Bloodline: The Last Royal Vampire. The event will come to the game tomorrow, December 20th, and run all the way through early January 2023. The crossover essentially brings in several characters from the series into the game, with their own abilities and bonuses, to take on whatever Bloodline has to throw at them. You'll be able to snag special in-game currency, rewards, and more during this time that will only be available for the next few weeks. We got the rundown of what you're in store for below.

"The crossover collaboration with Chainsaw Man brings popular characters Denji, Power, and Aki into the world of Bloodline: The Last Royal Vampire in pixel form. Players who join on December 19 can get a free head start collecting the powerful Chainsaw Man characters. Characters are collected through currency which the game is giving away to all players who join the day before the crossover officially begins. During the crossover, players can:

Collect exclusive characters that are more powerful than any other in the game to date.

Collect a special outfit for Chainsaw Man's Denji.

Update your public profile image with exclusive cosmetic items from the event, including unique character images and player profile portraits and frames.

Log into the game daily for valuable rewards, including currency to help players collect the featured characters faster."

"Since bursting onto the scene earlier this year, Crunchyroll has become ground zero for fans of the runaway hit Chainsaw Man. The anime series currently airs on Crunchyroll and is available subbed and dubbed in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Russian. The finale of Season 1 will be simulcast on Crunchyroll on December 27th. Fans can grab figures, plush and more at the Crunchyroll Store."