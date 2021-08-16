BloodRayne Betrayal Is Set For Release In September

Ziggurat Interactive has revealed today that BloodRayne Betrayal will be coming out in early September for PC and all three major consoles. This is a remake of the original game released a decade ago, as players will be getting it under the new name BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites. It will include improved graphics, better mechanics, and even all-new voice acting performed by the original BloodRayne cast. The game is set to be released on September 9th, but before then, you can check out what it looks like in the trailer below.

Released in 2011, the original BloodRayne Betrayal was met with passionate reviews for its gorgeous graphics and punishing difficulty. This installment in the series changed things up by switching from a 3D, third-person format to a fast-paced, 2D side-scroller. As the deadly dhampir Rayne, players will battle through 15 levels as they wend their way through a hidden castle where a sinister vampiric gathering is taking place. It's Rayne's last job — will she "clean house" or find herself six feet under? All-New Voice Acting: Originally released without any spoken dialog, the new BloodRayne Betrayal will feature AAA-quality voice acting by Laura Bailey and Troy Baker reprising their roles as Rayne and Kagan. Patrick Seitz and Todd Haberkorn are also featured as voice actors in the game, bringing more of its characters to life.

Originally released without any spoken dialog, the new BloodRayne Betrayal will feature AAA-quality voice acting by Laura Bailey and Troy Baker reprising their roles as Rayne and Kagan. Patrick Seitz and Todd Haberkorn are also featured as voice actors in the game, bringing more of its characters to life. Enhanced Edition: Higher resolution character sprites and support for HD displays (up to 4K) are just a few new details added to the game that help Rayne strut her stuff on modern PCs and consoles.

Higher resolution character sprites and support for HD displays (up to 4K) are just a few new details added to the game that help Rayne strut her stuff on modern PCs and consoles. Advanced Controller Support: Fresh Bites brings improved support for haptic features on modern console controllers.

Fresh Bites brings improved support for haptic features on modern console controllers. Modern Console Release: Rayne returns to console including a first-ever release on Nintendo Switch.

Rayne returns to console including a first-ever release on Nintendo Switch. Physical Edition: Collectors rejoice! Fresh Bites will receive an exclusive physical edition release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch through Limited Run Games.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites – Coming 9.9.21 (https://youtu.be/7KZHjs5LXcU)