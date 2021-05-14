BloodRayne Receives Its Final Ultimate Updates For PC

Ziggurat Interactive revealed today that it has given the game BloodRayne one last "Ultimate Update" on PC. Specifically, this update will affect the enhanced "Terminal Cut" editions of both BloodRayne and BloodRayne 2, as this will include updated visuals and audio enhancements, more localization fixes, several gameplay balances, and more additions to the content and the way the game performs. The Ultimate Update is a free upgrade for existing PC owners, whether you own the game on Steam or GOG. You can read more about the updates below.

"When we launched the Terminal Cut editions of BloodRayne and BloodRayne 2 in 2020, a new generation of fans were awakened to Rayne's malevolent and lusty adventures," said Michael Devine, SVP of Business Development. "We've continued to make improvements fans have been asking for, and we are excited to launch what we know are the best versions yet of the original games."

The third-person horror action series BloodRayne introduced gamers to Rayne, a brutal half-vampire femme fatale traveling the world to foil Nazi plans, battle supernatural threats, and uncover more about her vampiric heritage. Featuring a unique protagonist, fast-action combat, vampiric powers, and a globe-spanning storyline, both games offer a dynamic and visceral gameplay experience. Beloved by fans and critics alike, BloodRayne became a true cross-media phenomenon, spanning games, comics, and films across the early 2000s. This Ultimate Update features: