Bloodshed Officially Reveals Early Access Release Date

After being teased a coupel of months ago, Bloodshed has an official release date for Early Access, as it will arrive mid-December

Article Summary Bloodshed arrives in Early Access on December 12, offering a retro FPS roguelike experience.

Battle cultists and undead in intense auto-shooter combat across dynamic biomes.

Choose unique heroes and upgrade weapons with permanent improvements and unlocks.

Experience pixelated graphics, a rockin' soundtrack, and engaging, visceral combat.

Indie game developer com8com1 and publisher Headup Games have confirmed the Early Access release date for Bloodshed. The team confirmed that the new FPS roguelike will be released on December 12, as you get to play a DOOM-style shooter that feels like a throwback to the late '90s. Along with the news comes a brand new trailer, which you can check out above while we wait out the next few weeks.

Bloodshed

Bloodshed is an exhilarating fusion of Roguelite elements merged with retro-styled visuals and first-person "Survivors-like" frenetic combat action: Face endless waves of undead foes, collect experience points, and upgrade your skills and weapons in a battle to survive the night. Even after death, you keep your hard-earned money, which can be exchanged for persistent improvements and unlockable content, allowing you to progress further while adding depth to the overall gameplay. Face the malevolent threat of the Cult, whose members are pursuing a sinister plan to resurrect an ancient deity to bring about the apocalypse. Battle countless cultists, undead, demons, and other creatures of the night and send them (back) to their graves!

Engaging FPS Gameplay: Experience fast-paced, intense auto-shooter battles across a variety of biomes

Experience fast-paced, intense auto-shooter battles across a variety of biomes Diverse Character Selection: Play as distinct heroes, each with unique strengths, weaknesses, and special abilities

Play as distinct heroes, each with unique strengths, weaknesses, and special abilities Extensive Arsenal: Discover and upgrade numerous weapons and skills to craft the ultimate build.

Discover and upgrade numerous weapons and skills to craft the ultimate build. Permanent Upgrades System: Progress continuously, unlocking permanent character upgrades to boost replayability

Progress continuously, unlocking permanent character upgrades to boost replayability Dynamic Enemy Hordes: Fight against adaptable enemies with unique abilities and attack patterns. Face off against elite foes who offer even more loot!

Fight against adaptable enemies with unique abilities and attack patterns. Face off against elite foes who offer even more loot! Retro Look, Rockin' Feel: Enjoy pixelated Boomer Shooter graphics and highly dynamic, fluid movement mechanics.

Enjoy pixelated Boomer Shooter graphics and highly dynamic, fluid movement mechanics. Immersive Soundtrack: Dive into the atmospheric world of Bloodshed with an adaptive soundtrack that intensifies the action.

Dive into the atmospheric world of Bloodshed with an adaptive soundtrack that intensifies the action. Visceral Combat: Relish the visually striking gore effects and satisfying combat that elevate every battle.

