Blossom Tales 2 Set To Be Released In Mid-August

Playtonic Friends and developer Castle Pixel announced today that Blossom Tales 2: The Minotaur Prince is coming out in August. Serving as a direct sequel to 2017's Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King, this latest game tells a new adventure as the tale is narrated to you through an elderly voice while you play and experience what's happening in the story for yourself. Using the retro top-down 2D look for this action-adventure game, you'll be experiencing both the main story and tons of side-quests, filled with glorious landscapes, mini-dungeons, caves, and more to discover and explore.

You'll be given a ton of weapons to choose from for Blossom and her party, as well as a number of different abilities to choose from as you'll definitely get some Link To The Past vibes throughout this game. Choose wisely as the decisions you make will affect the path you take and the eventual end of the story. You can check out a brand new trailer below showing off many of the bosses you'll run into along the way, as the game is currently set to be released on August 16th, 2022, for both PC via Steam and the Nintendo Switch.

The Minotaur King has returned…and it's all your fault! Lily's back for a new "classic" action-adventure set hundreds of years after The Sleeping King! Grandpa's latest tale takes you on a journey through haunted forests, pirate shores, and other mysterious lands across a vast open-world! Charming towns, terrible enemies, tricky puzzles, and powerful weapons await you. Enjoy a "story within a story" as Grandpa narrates exciting moments throughout Lily's incredible adventure. Will you help Lily defeat the Minotaur King and save her brother? Enjoy a "story within a story" in Blossom Tales 2 as Grandpa narrates exciting moments throughout Lily's incredible adventure in a heartfelt tribute to both classic adventure games and beloved movies such as Labryinth and The Princess Bride.