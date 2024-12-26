Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Nexon | Tagged: Blue Archive

Blue Archive Releases New "Say-Bing!" Update Today

Blue Archive has a new update to ring in the new year, as the Say-Bing! update brings with it new activities, events, and more

Unlock Kirino (Swimsuit), a Mystic Type support, by completing the first mission in the new story event.

Special recruitment event offers swimsuit versions of Kanna and Fubuki, with enhanced attack skills.

Join the Valkyrie Blues Web Event for bonus rewards and daily hidden video reveals starting Jan. 7.

Nexon has released a new update for Blue Archive today, as the Say-Bing! update brings a ton of new content and events to the mobile title. The shorthand to this is that you're getting a new story, a new character, two new events, and some new items added to the mix. We have the finer details from the devs below as the content is available now.

A Fresh New Story: This story follows the Valkyrie Police School students, Kanna, Fubuki, and Kirino, working as lifeguards at the water park. A variety of rewards, including pyroxenes and new student Elephs, can be earned through the story, and players can view the behind-the-scenes story through "Valkyrie Blues Webview Event."

Working as a lifeguard, is a Mystic Type support student. She can summon a cover that increases the attack (ATK) of allies within a circular area for 45 seconds, which receives an extra HP of Kirino (Swimsuit)'s Max HP. She can be obtained by playing the first mission of "Say-Bing" event story. Pick-Up Recruitment Event: On Dec. 24, Blue Archive kicked-off the special recruitment event, where players can earn two special swimsuit versions of the students, Kanna and Fubuki. Kanna (Swimsuit), an explosive type striker, deals a percentage of attack (ATK) as damage to 1 enemy and reduces enemy defense for 20 seconds. Additionally, Fubuki (Swimsuit), an explosive-type special student, deals a percentage of attack (ATK) as damage to enemies within three circular areas, with damage based on the area size. Her attacks can also penetrate shields, making her effective against enemies with defensive shields. The event will end on Jan. 6 at 5:59 PM PT / Jan. 7 at 1:59 AM UTC.

Final Restriction Release – The Fury of Set (Light Armor): On Dec. 24 at 6:00 PM PT / Dec. 25 at 2:00 AM UTC, Blue Archive released a new season, "The Fury of Set (Light Armor)," where players can earn various in-game resources such as Credit Points, Enhancement Stones and Workbooks (which are necessary for unlocking talents). The season will end on Jan. 22 at 10:59 AM PT / 6:59 PM UTC.

Beginning Jan. 7 at 11:00 AM PT / 7:00 PM UTC, players will have the opportunity to earn special bonus rewards, with a new hidden YouTube video revealed each day. Details of the event can be found here, as well as below:

