Blue Isle Studios Announces New First-Person Shooter Title LEAP

Blue Island Studios announced today that they have a brand new first-person shooter on the way as they gave a first reveal of LEAP. The twist the team put on this team-based game is that there will be a focus on aerial firefight combat, as you'll be gliding, leaping, hovering, and flying all around a 60-player map trying to survive. The team is planning to launch a Closed Beta Test from January 19th-21st, which you can sign up for at the link above, with a formal release of the game in February for Early Access. You can check out more about it below along with the official trailer.

LEAP is a fast-paced, multiplayer first-person shooter featuring epic battles with up to 60 players, each armed to the teeth. Become an elite LEAP mercenary as you soar into battle. Fight for either the United Earth Defense Coalition (UEDC) or the rebel Exo-Terrans – whoever pays the most, wins your trigger finger and excessive arsenal. Work together with your teammates, use powerful weapons and unique class abilities, and traverse the terrain quickly with grappling hooks, jetpacks and outrageous vehicles to seize victory.

Jump on your hoverboard and backflip into battle, or saddle up onto a mechanical moose and lead the charge. Whatever your play style, every LEAP mercenary is equipped with a Personal Vehicle (PV), allowing you to quickly cover distances and close the gap on your enemy. Every exosuit comes equipped with match altering abilities – Call in an Orbital Laser to wipe out a group of enemies, or throw down a Support Shield to take temporary cover from enemy fire.

Every obstacle is an opportunity to soar, dash or charge, and an elite mercenary will use their unique movement abilities to navigate the battlefield quickly. Use your grappling hook to reach greater heights or your directional dash to dodge enemy fire. The glory of victory only gets sweeter with rewards. Customize your mercenary with helmet emojis and distinct skin options for exosuits, vehicles and weapons. Flaunt and taunt your frenemies with style and sass.