Dragon Ball Super Card Game 2022 End-Of-Year List: Best SCRs

2022 was a transformative year for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. We saw the release of the two final sets of the Unison Warrior Series block with Realm of the Gods and Ultimate Squad followed by the first two sets of the Zenkai Series block with Dawn of the Z-Legends and Fighter's Ambition. We saw hobby-shifting Secret Rares, the introduction of the controversial God Rares, a special Anniversary Set, new decks, and so much more. Now, in honor of 2022 wrapping up and 2023 kicking off, let's look back at the best SCRs (Secret Rares) of the year.

5. Piccolo & Son Gohan, Newfound Might SCR from Unison Warrior Series – Ultimate Squad : This card was the first hint we got at what Dragon Ball Super Card Game would go full out on with Fighter's Ambition. This shows Piccolo in his new Ultimate form and Gohan in his Ultimate form, both precursors to their further evolutions of Orange Piccolo and Gohan Beast that we wouldn't see until later in the year.

4. Oath of Z SCR from Unison Warrior Series – Ultimate Squad : This card is not valuable by any means but it is iconic in how it adapts the final screen of the Z credits. You can almost see Goku turning Super Saiyan from his standard form here from the way it's imprinted on our memories.

3. SSB Kaio-Ken Son Goku, United Divinity SCR from Zenkai Series – Dawn of the Z-Legends: I simply can't believe that this wasn't the card that got a God Rare. This is about as iconic as a Secret Rare gets, with solid artwork. This is in many ways Goku's version of Vegeta's SSB Unbridled Power card, and it's almost as badass.

2. Son Gohan, Beyond the Ultimate SCR from Zenkai Series – Fighter's Ambition : This is the debut of Gohan Beast in the DBSCG and it captures the decisive Special Beam Cannon. A beautiful touch and by far the best offering from Fighter's Ambition.

1. SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power SCR from Unison Warrior Series – Realm of the Gods: Easily one of the best Secret Rares ever, the consensus is that the artwork of this SSB Vegeta card is much better than the far rarer God Rare version of this card. Simple, iconic, beautifully drawn, and well-foiled, this is the platonic ideal of an SCR.

