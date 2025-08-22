Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: A Plus, Blue Protocol: Star Resonance, Shanghai Bokura Network Technology Co.

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Eyes October Release Window

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance has started registering players as the game looks toward October for the possible release date

Developer Shanghai Bokura Network Technology Co. and publisher A Plus are now signing people up for Blue Protocol: Star Resonance while teasing a release window. Currently, pre-registrations are happening on the game's website, as a Closed Beta will be taking place for iOS and Android. This follows the PC testing phase earlier this month that took place on Steam and the Epic Games Store, as they are now starting to look toward October as a possible release window for the title. While we wait for that to happen, enjoy the latest trailer showing off more of the mobile version you can test out.

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance builds upon the franchise's signature anime aesthetic, offering players a vibrant, action-packed MMORPG. Create your own hero, team up for strategic raids, or simply relax and have fun with friends fishing, crafting, and endless exploration. Adventure awaits!

Explore the Open World: Magna is a vast land full of wonder: mine rare crystals, gather mystical herbs and mushrooms, or stumble into sudden monster stampedes! Between battles, lose yourself in breathtaking vistas.

Be Whoever You Wanna Be: Tank with unbreakable shields, heal with radiant spells, or unleash skillful moves to deal great damage—then swap styles anytime! And combat roles are just the start! In Star Resonance, you can also express yourself with deep customization and various outfits that make you a star in town!

Rally, Raid, and Reap Your Rewards: Assemble multiplayer parties to topple bosses with attack patterns that are easy to learn but still demand teamwork. Keep looting and make yourself—and your guild—legendary.

We Are in This Together: Fish at riversides, dance at the town's fair, set off fireworks at night, or even meme in guild chat—remember to have fun with friends, because Regnas shines brightest when shared.

