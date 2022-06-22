Catan Will Soon Be Launching On Board Game Arena

Board Game Arena revealed today that they will be adding one of the biggest tabletop games around, Catan, to their library of titles. The resource-gathering strategy game has been a popular choice for 25 years now, and this addition to the BGA system will give people the chance to play it online and on the go through a browser on any device. This isn't any special version of the game, it's the traditional one you've known for ages, just simply formatted into the platform with all of the pieces and the board you need to carry on a game with multiple players. You can learn more about it below.

Players around the world can compete in Catan's latest officially licensed digital release. This digital experience includes all of the beloved elements of the original board game, featuring art and gameplay that makes players feel like they are sitting at the table. Enjoyed by more than 100 million players worldwide, Catan is a strategy game where players compete to collect resources, trade with the other players, and build across its iconic modular hex board. Now, Catan is accessible to the more than 8 million Board Game Arena players around the world as a premium game. With Board Game Arena, players around the world can enjoy Catan with friends, and watch other games from the comfort of their home. Like all games on BGA, Catan can be played in real-time, or paused and picked up later. You can play Catan on Board Game Arena, right from your desktop or mobile browser. Board Game Arena Premium users have unlimited access to a list of Premium games including Splendor, Azul, Carcassonne, and over 400 more.

Premium accounts also feature additional perks including Hotseat game modes, integrated voice/video chat, game statistics, and access to tournaments.

Premium members can invite any BGA user to play even if the user does not have a Premium account.