Posted in: Blumhouse Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Eyes Out, Sleep Awake

Blumhouse Games Launches Free Demo For Sleep Awake

Blumhouse Games is giving you a chance to try out their upcoming horror game, Sleep Awake, as a free demo is available now

Article Summary Sleep Awake free demo now available on Steam from Blumhouse Games and developer Eyes Out

Experience a psychedelic horror narrative where sleep means vanishing into The HUSH

Play as Katja, surviving death cults and solving intense puzzles in a crumbling city

Features unique horror gameplay with FMV, immersive visuals, and a haunting soundtrack

Blumhouse Games and developer Eyes Out have officially launched a free demo for their upcoming game, Sleep Awake. In case you haven't seen the game before, you are thrown into a situation where the last people in the last city on Earth are trying to stay awake at all time, experimenting on themselves in a reckless panic to avoid The HUSH, where those who fall asleep somehow vanish without a trace. The demo is available right now on Steam for you to try.

Sleep Awake

Sleep Awake is an immersive first-person psychedelic horror narrative experience that explores the realm between sleep and death. In a desperate attempt to remain awake, the denizens of the last known city on Earth are reaching a panic crisis of reckless experiments in their effort to avoid The HUSH, the inexplicable disappearance of those who sleep. Playing as Katja, you must survive the devotees of various depraved death cults and desperately try to stay awake. Solve the puzzles of this mysterious world while avoiding the grasp of the death cults in an attempt to shatter the horrors of the past. Led by Cory Davis (Spec Ops: The Line) and Robin Finck (Nine Inch Nails), Sleep Awake combines FMV sequences with psychedelic visuals, blurring boundaries between reality and imagination.

A Psychedelic Trip of the Senses: Immersive and vibrant. A gorgeous visualization of a terrifying reality caught between the crumbling physical world and a symbolic otherworldly realm.

Immersive and vibrant. A gorgeous visualization of a terrifying reality caught between the crumbling physical world and a symbolic otherworldly realm. Struggle Between Oblivion and the Waking World: Katja confronts the grief of having lost her family to The Swell in the disaster-ravaged city of The Crush where the only fate worse than death… is sleep.

Katja confronts the grief of having lost her family to The Swell in the disaster-ravaged city of The Crush where the only fate worse than death… is sleep. Unique and Deeply Unsettling Horror Gameplay: Explore and solve the puzzles of a distorted reality. Survive harrowing enemy encounters through challenging stealth, survival, and chase sequences.

Explore and solve the puzzles of a distorted reality. Survive harrowing enemy encounters through challenging stealth, survival, and chase sequences. Arresting Audio Experience: Hypnotic evil from Robin Finck of Nine Inch Nails.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!