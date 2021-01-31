Bonkies Now Available On PC & All Major Consoles

Crunching Koalas and Studio Gauntlet officially released Bonkies this week onto PC as well as all three major consoles. This four-player chaos building title has been in the works for a bit as it looks like one of those games that's far more dumb fun than competitive or co-op. But the game officially dropped this week along with a brand new trailer, which you can check out below.

Bonkies is a jolly party game about cooperation, space construction and the joys of colonising the solar system as a team of monkeys. You and your prime mates will be tasked with raising all sorts of quirky constructions on distant planets, by stacking blocks so they fit a given outline. To do so, you will have to team up with other space faring animals and master the use of your trusty apequipment – a banana-fuelled jetpack and a powerful robo-arm. On top of that, you'll have to utilise the wackiest kinds of blocks (magnets, rockets and even nuclear fusion are no strangers for a well-trained astronaut like yourself), and work in exotic and not-quite-monkey-friendly places. Who said space construction was going to be easy?

Moving heavy blocks is no small feat. Fortunately, up to 4 friends can join forces together to carry this burden (or drop it on each other's heads). Waiting for friends to join you? Don't worry! You can have fun in the single player campaign! To make the job more interesting, you'll find some rather unusual blocks at your disposal. If you thought this would all be easy, wait until you have to try and catch a stray rocket block flying around, or handle an explosive nuclear fusion cube. Animals of all shapes and sizes come to help out, thumb-owners or not! Monkeys, dogs, cats (possibly a unicorn too?) – you name it! They're all eager to suit up and monkey around. Bananas are the space food of the future! Secure your bunch by beating the time scores, and if you gather enough, you'll unlock some new buddies!