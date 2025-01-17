Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Call Of Duty: Warzone, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 & Warzone Receive Big Community Update

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone just got a new community update this week, focusing on several key areas to improve both

Article Summary Black Ops 6 & Warzone get a new community-focused update targeting cheats and server performance issues.

Activision introduces enhanced detection models for aimbots and serial cheaters, strengthening security measures.

Over 136,000 Ranked Play accounts banned; new systems for spam reporting and repeater cheater detection.

Upcoming updates: kernel-level driver improvements and new anti-cheat tech to enhance game integrity in 2025.

Activision released a new update for both Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone this week, which focused more on the community. The new update covers a number of areas, including cheating and bans, the ability to disable cross-play on consoles in Ranked Play, taking care of server issues, several Quality-of-life updates, and attending to several requested bug fixes. We have a snippet below focused on the cheating aspect of the Ricchocet system, as you can read more about it in their latest blog.

Call of Duty – Cheating & Bans

Instances of cheating in Call of Duty, particularly in Ranked Play across both MP and Warzone, are frustrating and severely impact the experience for our community. We're here to tell you what's being done about it today and our plan for support throughout 2025. Live now are new layers of security and protections against cheaters in Call of Duty as well as updates to protect the competitive integrity of the game:

Updated detection models for behavioral systems, such as aim botting, and other data points, including account trust and hardware identifiers to target serial cheaters

Over 136,000 Ranked Play account bans since the mode launched

Enhancing cross-examination tools focused on reducing the time it takes to action accounts

New detection and warning systems for Spam Reporting by accounts Note: Malicious Reporting is against the Security and Enforcement Policy, which you can read online. It's important to clarify that when a user spams the report button in-game multiple times against a user, or someone uses an illegal cheat tool to spam 10,000 reports, our system does not consider more than one single report from a player versus another (despite what cheat developers are telling players when they try to sell their illegal software).

New detection and warning systems for repeat Playing with Cheaters behavior Note: When a cheater is banned, our system will detect other accounts it had regularly partied up with and raise flags for investigation to combat boosting and other cheater behavior.



We have seen community questions about detection methods, like IP-based banning. We do not utilize IP-based bans for anti-cheat because they tend to take action against entire groups within a range that aren't problematic. For example, a college campus or internet café would be swept up in an IP-based ban wave when only a single machine was targeted. In December, we announced that we're implementing major upgrades to the currently online and active kernel-level driver for Season 02, as well as upgrades to server-side systems in early 2025. Here's more on what to expect from these updates, and when they're set to be added:

Season 02

New and improved client and server-side detections and systems

Major kernel-level driver update Improvements to driver security Reinforced encryption process

New tampering detection system

Season 03 & Beyond

A multitude of new tech including a brand-new system to authenticate legit players and target cheaters

Note: As we get closer to S03 we'll dive a little deeper on these systems; however, it's important we don't provide too many details that could give cheat developers a peek behind the curtain

We're not slowing down in our mission to shut down cheaters whose only mission is to ruin the fun for everyone else, and we're confident that the combination of the updates above, as well as ongoing improvements to our detection systems and Activision's continued legal actions against illegal cheat sellers, will provide a demonstrably healthier gameplay experience going forward.

