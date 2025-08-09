Posted in: 2K Games, Borderlands, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4 Shows Off Amon the Forgeknight In New Trailer

Check out the latest character trailer for Borderlands 4, as this time they give us a better look at Amon the Forgeknight

Article Summary Borderlands 4 unveils Amon the Forgeknight, a powerful frontline Vault Hunter wielding dual axes.

Explore the chaotic world of Kairos, packed with boss fights, new enemies, and explosive action skills.

Customize builds with deep skill trees, dynamic movement abilities, and a massive arsenal of loot.

Play solo or 4-player online co-op in a vast sci-fi world designed for seamless exploration and teamwork.

2K Games has released another character trailer for Borderlands 4 this week, as they showed off Amon the Forgeknight on all of his double-fisted double-axe glory. Amon serves as more of a frontline fighter who has a wide range of skills and weapons that can come in handy when you need to forge a line through anything in your way. Enjoy his trailer here ahead of the game's release on September 12, 2025.

Borderlands 4

Crash into Kairos as one of four new Vault Hunters seeking wealth and glory. Wield powerful Action Skills, customize your build with deep skill trees, and dominate enemies with dynamic movement abilities. Break free from the oppressive Timekeeper, a ruthless dictator who dominates the masses from on high. Now, a world-altering catastrophe threatens his perfect Order, unleashing mayhem across the planet. Ignite a resistance and blast your way through mechanical monstrosities, bloodthirsty bandits, and vicious beasts.

Amass an arsenal of death-dealing firepower to wreak havoc as you tear your way across Kairos. Fight solo or in co-op with up to three other players in this immense sci-fi adventure, packed with free-form combat and exploration, pulse-pounding boss fights, infinitely varied loot drops, and an eclectic cast of unforgettable characters, new and old. Become an unstoppable force of battle, blasting through enemies with an all-new arsenal of outrageous weaponry. Move across the Borderlands like never before—double jumping, gliding, dodging, grappling, and more—dealing death from every direction. Explode each encounter with devastating Action Skills that unleash your Vault Hunter's unique abilities. Craft your perfect build with branching skill trees and a deep, rewarding loot chase full of wild weapons and powerful gear.

Wreaking havoc across Kairos is awesome alone and even better with friends in 4-player online co-op. Borderlands 4 is designed for co-op from the ground up; whether you're hunting for loot, tackling missions, or wandering freely, level scaling and individual difficulty keep the party together and having fun. Freely explore a vast and dangerous world rife with warring factions. Hop on your hover bike and ride through lush fields, towering peaks, and deadly deserts full of fearsome enemies, dynamic events, and engaging quests with unforgettable characters. Unite the people of Kairos and ignite a revolution, tackling this adventure however you see fit in a seamless Borderlands experience.

