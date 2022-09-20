Bose Becomes Gen.G's Latest Collab As Its Audio Lifestyle Partner

Bose announced this morning that it has started collaborating with esports organization Gen.G as its Audio Lifestyle Partner. Like many esports partnerships of this kind, the company will be providing the team with a variety of items for both training and on-air gaming while the company shows off its brand whenever possible. Essentially bringing forth several initiatives to showcase the audio company's products in action to the gaming industry and fans of the many games their team takes part in. The announcement comes with a few new announcements that will help showcase Bose with the team, including a Twitch show featuring a "Guess that Song" game, an original content series called "Musicians that Game" which explores the connection between gaming and music, and becoming a supporting partner of Gen.G Tigers in the NBA 2K League. We have more info on those initiatives below.

Livestreams: A series of eight promotional livestreams begin on September 21 and will feature VALORANT voice actress and game streamer Shannon Williams, Gaming and Music Host Emily Mei and former pro League of Legends player turned content creator, Nemesis. Fans will be rewarded with engaging content and promotional giveaways. These streams will serve as the ongoing authentic connection between music and the games fans love.

Musicians That Game: To further showcase the intersection of music and gaming, Bose and Gen.G will produce a content series that highlights 4 musicians who enjoy esports and gaming, whether casual or an enthusiast. The series will feature stories from Dreamville recording artist, Bas, Big Cheese, Four Color Zack, and Shannon Williams and their relationship to gaming. Fans will be able to check out the series on Gen.G's IGTV and Twitter to see their favorite artist and how gaming has made an impact on them and even their music.

Gen.G Tigers/NBA 2K League: As the official supporting partner of the Gen.G Tigers in the NBA 2K League, Bose will have in-game virtual ads on the sideline boards, Jumbo Tron and LED boards around the stadium and branding on the home court throughout the season. Bose will also host "The Bose 2K Invitational Tournament," where 2K players across the country can compete in an online tournament in order to qualify for the 2022 NBA 2K League Draft as a participant of the "Draft Eligible Tournament." Teams can enter in either a 3 versus 3 or 5 versus 5 format. The tournament's semifinals and finals will be livestreamed on Gen.G and/or Bose Twitch channel.