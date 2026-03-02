Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: BBG Entertainment, Boulder Dash

Boulder Dash 40th Anniversary Adds New Content Update

Boulder Dash 40th Anniversary has been given a new update that adds some new content and calls back to previous entries in the series

Article Summary Boulder Dash 40th Anniversary gets a major update with new levels, classic worlds, and content improvements.

Explore three new Modern Worlds, including Firefox Levels and designs from the ZX Spectrum and Apple II.

Experience 320 levels, a robust level editor, fan-made caves, and Steam Deck support for modern play.

Play as multiple Rockford characters with classic or HD graphics, plus enjoy a new soundtrack by Chris Huelsbeck.

Developer and publisher BBG Entertainment have launched a new free update for Boulder Dash 40th Anniversary. The update includes three new Modern Worlds including some Firefox Levels, a new classic World from the Boulder Dash Construction Set, original designs from the ZX Spectrum and Apple II of the title, Steam Deck support, fixed Switch issues, and several other improvements and additions. You can see more in the trailer above as the content is live.

Boulder Dash 40th Anniversary

Immerse yourself in 40 years of video game history and experience the classic Boulder Dash in an award-winning anniversary edition! Join Rockford on his hunt for diamonds in dangerous caves and choose between an authentic recreation of classic 8-bit home computer visuals or modern HD graphics. More faithful to the original than ever before, yet more modern than ever! Since its initial release in 1984, Boulder Dash has thrilled generations of players. Now, the iconic title returns with a modernized game engine, numerous worlds, an extensive level editor, and a variety of visual presentation options – a celebration for long-time fans and curious newcomers alike!

Your task: Collect diamonds in a cave filled with treacherous enemies and falling rocks until the door to the exit opens. Here, you must not only act skillfully and react quickly, but also develop the right strategy to master your way through the labyrinth. Once you have completed all 320 levels, you can use the editor to create your own new levels, and also download and play content from the worldwide Boulder Dash community for free.

80 classic levels from Boulder Dash I, II, III & IV – remastered with the original Atari 400/800, C64, ZX Spectrum and Apple II graphics!

320 levels full of excitement, strategy, and diamond fever – 240 of them brand new!

Six completely new worlds and 6 exclusive fan worlds from real Boulder Dash legends (Firefox, Dr. Guru, Arno Weber, Altermaven and more)

New game elements: Growing walls, slime, enemy generators, eggs, and much more!

Level editor & community content: Build your own caves or play countless creations from other players

Choose your hero: Play with one of six unique Rockford® characters from Boulder Dash history – inspired by the original design

Powerful sound: Accompanied by a catchy soundtrack from one of Germany's most beloved video game composers, Chris Huelsbeck

Winner of the 'Retro Roots' Pixel Awards Europe 2025 and awarded 'Best Remake/Remaster' by the UK Gaming Network. Nominated for the German Children's Software Award 'TOMMI 2025'.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!