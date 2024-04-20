Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: braid, Thekla Inc.

Braid, Anniversary Edition Release Pushed Back To Mid-May

Braid, Anniversary Edition has been pushed back, as the game will be released on several platforms on both May 14 and 15.

Indie game developer and publisher Thekla Inc. announced they have pushed back the release of Braid, Anniversary Edition to next month. There wasn't an explanation given for the push, but we assume is has more to do with making sure the game is ready to go and getting more anniversary content in before launch. But now we know the game will be out on May 14 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Netflix, and May 15 for Xbox One and Xbox Series X. We have more details of what you can expect from the game below.

Braid, Anniversary Edition

Braid, Anniversary Edition reimagines the iconic indie for modern hardware, which had previously been slated for launch on April 29. Additionally, developer Jonathan Blow newly announced that Braid, Anniversary Edition will feature a combination of 40 brand-new and/or alternate redesigns of original levels, further bolstering the variety of changes and updates coming to Anniversary Edition that still preserve the fundamental integrity of the original release.

14 Commentary Index Levels used to navigate the game's 15+ hours of commentary There is also one additional level exclusive to Netflix users

13 New Full Puzzle Levels featuring 16 new puzzle pieces used to complete a new frame

12 Alternate Designs coupled with design commentary offering a glimpse of Braid had different development decisions have been made

Improved sound and new mixes and variants of the soundtrack by Martin Stig Andersen (Control, Inside) and Hans Christian Kock

Hand-repainted graphics by original artist David Hellman

Animations with extra frames for smoother in-game motion

Ability to switch back and forth between the old and new Braid on the fly

15+ hours of commentary featuring Jonathan Blow, David Hellman, Marc ten Bosch (Miegakure), Brian Moriarty (Trinity, Loom, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakuel), Casey Muratori (1935; Handmade Hero; Computer, Enhance!), Cris Moore (gamer, resident faculty at the Santa Fe Institute), Frank Cifaldi (Video Game History Foundation), Martin Stig Andersen, Hans Christian Kock, and Jakob Schmid.

