Brand-New Arcade Space Shooter Stratogun Announced

The ultra-fast arcade space shooter Stratogun has been announced today, and with the reveal comes a new Steam Next Fest demo

Indie game developer Horsefly Games and publisher Numskull Games announced their latest game this morning with the new sci-fi shooter Stratogun. This is a hyper arcade space shooter that takes cues from titles of the past while putting a modern spin on the game. You will be put in orbit of a sphere which will have you flying around it and taking out enemies and weapons from the surface and in orbit, with every decision putting you on the edge of being your last one. The game doesn't have a release window yet, but they did put out a free demo today for Steam Next Fest for you to try until March 3. Enjoy the trailer and info here before you dive into it.

In an alternate reality, you'd find Stratogun in your nearest arcade, consuming all of your hard-earned pocket change. Stratogun is a modern interpretation of the arcade classics of the 80's. It's easy to pick up, but very difficult to master. Shoot your way through swarms of enemies, and unlock weapons, ships & perks to increase your chances of survival. Can you conquer the coveted top spot in the leaderboard, or will you die trying? At its core, Stratogun is an ultra-fast space shooter with tight controls. Achieve higher scores and spend points on new ships and upgrades for future runs.

PC players can become fully immersed by putting on a VR headset, letting the pulsing soundtrack, bright lights, and explosions take over. The game also includes progression, as after each run, your score is converted to experience points, which in turn unlock new gear. Every unlocked item will increase your chances of survival, but in the end, it will all boil down to your skills and reaction time. The Red Orbit is ruthless, and only the toughest space pilots will survive the increasingly difficult waves of blood-thirsty enemies. The visuals of Stratogun draw influence from the arcade classics. Wireframe aesthetics are combined with a kick-ass soundtrack ensuring that this would indeed be something you'd find in an arcade, if those establishments would still be a thing.

