Brand-New Party Title The Audio Game Available Today

Wilder Toys have revealed and released their latest party title as The Audio Game is available online and via Target.

Wilder Toys revealed their latest tabletop title on the way as they have created a new NSFW party game which they're simply calling The Audio Game. Using a free app you can download on any mobile device, you'll scan QR codes on cards to submit responses to questions or phrases. Much in the same vein as other prompted response card games, you'll earn points by winning rounds to reach a certain score. But you'll be doing it with a ton of pop-culture references for what looks like an amazing game that they'll probably end up building expansions for. You can read more about the game below as it's available today for $30 either through their online shop or physically at Target.

"Players start by choosing a setup card with a crazy but relatable scenario, which includes everything from "my thoughts when I'm sitting in a meeting that should have been an email" to "when I'm stalking someone on social media and accidentally like their post". All players then look through their audio reply cards to find a soundbite that captures it perfectly. With over 350 hilarious audio clips from TV, social media, and IRL to choose from, players have an endless supply of pop culture clips to land their jokes. The audio clips span more than ten years and include everything from everyday sound effects to viral TikTokers to infamous Vines. Each card also includes the actual quote plus a note on the tone so players know exactly how each quote will land – whether excited, sweet, confused, angry, or anything in between."

"The real twist is that the cards do the talking for you, with laugh-out-loud audio that makes each reveal funnier and wilder than you ever could. Simply download the free app on the App Store or Google Play and use it to quickly scan the card's QR code to instantly hear each viral audio clip play in all its glory. Players vote on a winner for each round, with the first player to win five rounds winning the game. The Audio Game also includes several customizable, fill-in-the-blank style cards that let you tailor the setup to a person of your choosing – whether a mutual friend, someone in the room, or a celebrity – providing personal-to-you humor. This allows every game night to be totally different based on the people and personalities playing and makes for endless replayability of the game."

