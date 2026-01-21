Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Asa Longino, BrawlMart, Red Basket Games

BrawlMart Confirmed For March Release On Steam

The new physics-driven party game BrawlMart has been given a release date, as we'll see the game arrive on Steam this March

Solo indie game developer Asa Longino and publisher Red Basket Games have confirmed the launch date for their game BrawlMart. This is a physics-based multiplayer party game in which you're all playing as shopping carts taking part in various challenges and mini games, both together and against each other. There's a free demo for you to play on Steam if you want to try it out before the full game is released on March 3, 2026.

BrawlMart

BrawlMart is a fast-paced, physics-driven party game where up to four players crash their carts through a rotating playlist of wild minigames. Every round twists the rules, every arena is unpredictable, and every match is absolute chaos. Play locally or online with friends or bots and dive into a mix of competitive and cooperative modes, from popping balloons to dodging falling hazards while surviving bizarre rule mashups. Customize your cart, master each minigame, and embrace the supermarket mayhem! Jump in with friends or bots for physics-driven mayhem where every bump, crash, and shove can turn the match around! From competitive brawls to frantic challenges, each mode brings its own twist, rules, and ridiculous outcomes! Two minigames collide at once for unpredictable combinations that force you to adapt on the fly!

BrawlMart enables you to play locally or online with friends or bots and dive into a mix of competitive minigames, from popping balloons to dodging falling hazards while surviving bizarre rule mashups. Customize your cart, master each minigame, and embrace the supermarket mayhem! Playing alone offers hilarious fun, and the game truly shines when your friends partake in the action and every bump, crash, and shove can turn the match around! Each mode you play brings its own twist, rules, and ridiculous outcomes in frantic competitive brawls.

BrawlMart includes a cool feature allowing you to build your very own arenas that you may share with friends through the Steam Workshop! Suitable to players of all ages and experience levels, the FREE demo already available includes an incredible 12 minigames, with an expected 25 to be included in the full version. BrawlMart even allows you to join from your phone! Not enough controllers?!? No problem! No extra app is needed to participate in the fun. The full release will also include an unlock / progression system for cosmetics, and will add modifiers, random events that apply to each round to shake things up!

