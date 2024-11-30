Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Breath of Death VII: The Beginning: Reanimated, Shadow Layer Games

Breath of Death VII: The Beginning: Reanimated Arrives in December

The fast-paced supernatural RPG Breath of Death VII: The Beginning: Reanimated has been confirmed for release this December

Article Summary Breath of Death VII: Reanimated hits Steam on December 12, 2024 with upgraded visuals and new features.

Enjoy fast-paced RPG action with a revamped combo system and multiple difficulty settings for replayability.

Immerse in nostalgic gameplay with Unite Techniques and customizable character upgrades.

Experience a brand-new OST and unique Dragonduck Mode for more paranormal adventures.

Indie game developer and publisher Shadow Layer Games has confirmed the release date for Breath of Death VII: The Beginning: Reanimated. This is a remake of an Xbox 360 title that was released a decade ago, bringing that old-school top-down RPG vibe to the game, now with some upgrades, improvements, new graphics, and more. Enjoy the trailer above as the game will be released on PC via Steam on December 12, 2024.

Breath of Death VII: The Beginning: Reanimated

Breath of Death VII: The Beginning: Reanimated has been rebuilt entirely from the ground up, no gravestones left unturned! Now, with completely new detailed visuals, animation, audio, and quality of undead updates while retaining the classic feel and gameplay of the original. Revive the retro parody RPG that captures the magic of the classic era in a streamlined experience! It's to die (again) for!

Entirely revamped presentation : Upgraded visuals and newly polished UI, blending old-school charm with a sleek new enhanced pixel art look and feel.

: Upgraded visuals and newly polished UI, blending old-school charm with a sleek new enhanced pixel art look and feel. Streamlined gameplay : Fast-paced, turn-based combat refined with quality-of-life improvements to keep the action smooth, quick, and accessible.

: Fast-paced, turn-based combat refined with quality-of-life improvements to keep the action smooth, quick, and accessible. Tense Combo System: Wreck enemies in battle using the combo system – increase your hit count to empower your special abilities! But be cautioned; enemies increase in power each turn as well, so defeat them as efficiently as possible to stay alive! Or, undead, rather.

Wreck enemies in battle using the combo system – increase your hit count to empower your special abilities! But be cautioned; enemies increase in power each turn as well, so defeat them as efficiently as possible to stay alive! Or, undead, rather. Multi-character abilities : Power through tough encounters with Unite Techniques – combine the strengths of multiple characters for more powerful or advanced effects in battle.

: Power through tough encounters with Unite Techniques – combine the strengths of multiple characters for more powerful or advanced effects in battle. Intuitive character customization system : Achieve frequent level-ups offering branching choices to select new abilities or stat boosts to your liking.

: Achieve frequent level-ups offering branching choices to select new abilities or stat boosts to your liking. New original OST : New original soundtrack created for the game from HyperDuck SoundWorks (Cosmic Star Heroine OST, Dust: An Elysian Tail OST)

: New original soundtrack created for the game from HyperDuck SoundWorks (Cosmic Star Heroine OST, Dust: An Elysian Tail OST) Dragonduck Mode : Dive into an entirely unique adventure with Dem the Skeleton as he explores a brand-new world map filled with curious new relics, ghastly enemies, and grave perils. Beware the ferocious Dragonducks – these fowlish fiends' ferocity pales in comparison to their hunger to gulp down skeletal heroes whole!

: Dive into an entirely unique adventure with Dem the Skeleton as he explores a brand-new world map filled with curious new relics, ghastly enemies, and grave perils. Beware the ferocious Dragonducks – these fowlish fiends' ferocity pales in comparison to their hunger to gulp down skeletal heroes whole! Replayability: 4-6 hour main campaign with multiple difficulty settings and game modes for increased replay value.

