Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead Gets A New Gameplay Trailer

Headup Games released a new gameplay trailer this week for their upcoming crossover title Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead. The company paired up with Canadian content creator Kenny "Drae" to show off the game and everything you can do in it, which we're guessing was done partially because there were no in-person conventions this year for people to try the game out and they wanted people to see it in action with a pro at the main game. You can check out the video below showing off unedited gameplay as we wait for a release date that's supposed to happen sometime this year. When it does come out it will be released on Xbox Series X, PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, with a PS5 version down the road.

Prepare for the ultimate mashup experience! Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead combines the legendary and challenging puzzle gameplay of Bridge Constructor with the post-apocalyptic universe of AMC's The Walking Dead. Join a group of survivors as they fight against hordes of undead walkers and a hostile human community. Build bridges and other constructions through bleak landscapes and ruined structures. Team up with fan-favourite characters like Daryl, Michonne and Eugene, and create safe passage for iconic vehicles from the series. Use movable level objects, explosives and baits to your advantage as you lure walkers into lethal traps and guide your survivors to safety. Enjoy the physics-based frenzy and ragdoll animations as walkers succumb to the forces of gravity. Create elaborate constructions and lethal traps

A captivating plot featuring new faces as well as iconic characters and vehicles from the series

Numerous brain-teasing levels and countless brain-eating walkers

Make use of movable objects and explosives to lure walkers to their doom

Save your survivors and smash the undead hordes

Brutally funny walker ragdoll physics.