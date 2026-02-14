Posted in: Games, Nippon Ichi Software, Video Games | Tagged: Brigandine: Abyss, Happinet, NIS America

Brigandine: Abyss Will Arrive on PC & Consoles Sometime in 2026

Brigandine: Abyss released a new trailer this week, confirming the game will arrive on both PC and all three major consoles in 2026

Experience a new story as the Abyssloa Empire rises, offering six unique campaign modes.

Mission Mode features 24 playable factions, each offering unique win conditions and challenges.

Classic hex-grid strategy, deep resource management, and monster recruitment return for hours of gameplay.

Nippon Ichi Software announced this week they have partnered with Happinet to release Brigandine: Abyss for consoles sometime in 2026. The teambasically dropped an announcement trailer, showing off the latest title in the Brigadine series, while confirming it would be released for PC platforms, as well as all three modern consoles. However, they didn't put a release date on it, only hinting it would baunch sometime in 2026. For now, enjoy the trailer while we wait for more details.

Brigandine: Abyss

Brigandine: Abyss is a brand-new entry in the storied franchise, featuring a completely unique world that even unfamiliar players can dive right into. Hundreds of years ago, the Abyssloa Empire was stopped by the power of the arcane Brigandine. Now, a new Abyssloa Empire rises from the ashes, ready to conquer the world. Confront the dark as you manage resources, rally your monsters, and stand against the empire in one of six different story campaigns.

For a more classic Brigandine experience, turn to Mission Mode, which lets you take the role of one of 24 different factions, each with their own win conditions! Whether you want to challenge your tactical acumen or take it easy, you'll find hundreds of hours of fun in Brigandine: Abyss! Whether you choose to play through the story or Mission Mode, gameplay will take place over two phases. Organize your troops and resources during the Organization phase, then take to the field during the Attack Phase! Brigandine: Abyss maintains the series' unique hexagonal-grid-based strategy gameplay and gives players plenty to think about. You'll need to consider your skills, elemental attributes, and the development of your armies if you hope to find success on the battlefield!

