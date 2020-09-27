Brigandine: The Legend Of Runersia Will Hit The PS4 In December

Japanese developer Happinet revealed this week that Brigandine: The Legend Of Runersia will be released on the PS4 in December. The last time we heard about the game, it had received a demo on the Nintendo Switch back in April 2020. Now we know the game will be released first on the PS4 on December 10th, 2020, while the Nintendo Switch version still has yet to get a release date. You can see the latest trailer below along with more details on the game.

Featuring a Fantasy world conquest within the turn-based strategy genre, Brigandine: The Legend Of Runersia will offer hundreds of hours of immersive gameplay in this stunning new campaign for conquest. Players choose one of six nations to assume the role of the ruler aiming to conquer Runersia. As a ruler, players will command more than 100 Rune Knights throughout the six nations leading various monster troops of various dragons, ghouls, and fairies, into fierce battles on hexagonal grid maps in the tactical turn-based battle system. Choose between six nations and enjoy the high degree of freedom- Players decide which nation to play as and which countries to invade and how to conquer the continent.

Hundreds of hours of gameplay- A single nation's plotline can take over 30 hours of playtime and content from the mainline with multiple endings, three difficulty levels, and post-ending content.

Original gameplay and design from its predecessor- Combat is turn-based tactical RPG, with knights on each side leading three monster platoons into battle on a hexagonal grid to jostle for victory.

Immersive gameplay and original artwork from talented veterans- Lead artist and character designer, Raita Kazama, known for his character and monster designs in Xenoblade Chronicles, Puzzle & Dragon and others, brings his artistry to the 40 base locations, over 100 unique knights, and 50 monster types in Runersia.

Challenge mode- Battle in a combination of a sandbox and score attack experience where new missions are non-stop, challenging the player's ability to change strategies on the fly as difficulty becomes harder the longer a player survives.