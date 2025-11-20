Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Brightfall, Dark Point Games, Golden Joystick Awards

Brightfall Announced During The Golden Joystick Awards

During the Golden Joystick Awards, we got our first look at the brand-new co-op open-world survival roguelite game, Brightfall

Article Summary Brightfall is a co-op open-world survival roguelite set on a cursed Celtic island lost to history.

Light is both weapon and resource—use torches and bonfires to battle monsters and stave off madness.

Supports 1-4 players with dynamic world reactions, scavenging, crafting, and spectral allies in play.

Progress in roguelite fashion—unlock upgrades, blueprints, and tougher sanctuaries after each run.

Indie game developer and publisher Dark Point Games revealed their latest game during the Golden Joystick Awards, as we got our first look at Brightfall. This is a co-op open-world survival roguelite for 1-4 players, where you find yourself trapped on a cursed Celtic island that has been erased from maps and lost to history. You'll have to explore the island and find a way to survive it, or become consumed and a part of it for eternity. Enjoy the trailer here, as the game is planned for a 2026 release.

Brightfall

In Brightfall, light isn't just a resource, it's a weapon. Every torch, lantern, and bonfire pushes back the spreading gloom, restoring corrupted ground and revealing the island's lost secrets. But as light fades, the darkness grows bolder. Monsters emerge. Sanity slips. And even your allies may fall to the Dark Madness, a creeping affliction that twists the mind and body until nothing human remains. Survival is a shared struggle against time, dwindling supplies, and the creeping dark – whether you hold the light alone or together. One to four survivors can brave the island, scavenging, crafting, and defending the flame while your companions – living or spectral – drag you out of danger when the darkness closes in.

When someone falls, a precious Resurrection Token can pull them back from the brink; lose them all, and the expedition ends as the island reshapes itself once more. But not all is lost: knowledge wrested from the dark becomes new skills, blueprints, and upgrades that carry forward into the next run. Each attempt lets you push deeper, cleanse corrupted biomes, and raise sanctuaries that endure through resets. What begins as a fragile campfire slowly grows into a haven of fire and iron – a stubborn beacon determined to outshine the darkness.

